ACAB? Defund The Police? How should we respond to Black Lives Matter?

The Black Lives Matter movement has been making headlines since the brutal murder of George Floyd at the hands of the police. Protests started in America but have made there way over here and are happening up and down the UK. But, despite promoting equality, Black Lives Matter hasn’t been universally praised.
Along with a desire to expose injustice and systemic racism, Black Lives Matter organisations have laid out a policy platform aimed at defunding, and potentially abolishing, the police force and dismantling capitalism. These are bold and controversial ideas which have led to some people arguing against the movement as a whole. Should liberally minded people write off the hashtags of #ACAB and #Defund? Or are there policy ideas we can work with to reach the free fair and open society we’re fighting for?
Keir Starmer told BBC Breakfast that the idea of defunding the police is nonsense and he doesn’t support it. This was met with a wave of criticism from Labour supporters and Black Lives Matter protestors. I agree with their criticism of his response and think Starmer, like many others, has misinterpreted the phrase and not looked past the hyperbole. The Lib Dems and others should learn from this when they’re asked about the idea. Abolitionist policies clearly won’t carry much support right now, the police do amazing jobs in many areas, but the concept behind “defund” isn’t discrediting the police and needs a more nuanced look.
The money we currently provide to the police force is going to the wrong places. Austerity basically removed local community police officer, proven to reduce and prevent crime, in favour of a centralised reactionary system. Other areas with inadequate funding and failed Tory policies, mental health, social mobility, poverty and inequality, when well-funded are all proven to reduce crime rates. It’s not naïve, or calling for anarchy, to suggest we divert funds currently used for things like fuelling the failing “war on drugs” to send a few officers who live miles away to impoverished communities to constantly patrol and perform stop and search, and paying for police officers to only mobilise when a crime is committed, towards these necessary services.
If we abolished the police tomorrow lawlessness would ensue. If we slowly and gradually diverted funds from the police and prisons towards social services and mental health, we could reduce crime rates at a much higher rate than strengthening the police force and the “deterrent” of prison. It costs £37,543 a year to keep someone in prison. Couldn’t that money in many cases be better spent on rehabilitation or injected into the community to help reach people before they’re in a position to commit crimes? Crime isn’t random after all; it most often occurs when people feel they have no alternative to see themselves through the week.
I’m not denying the police in this country do an amazing job keeping us safe in so many cases. However, I can’t deny that the police force and other systems in this country are systemically racist and a few top down reforms here and there can only go so far to tackle that. If we do want a free, fair and open society with opportunity for everyone, fundamental change needs to take place. A gradual diversion of police funds into the community, social and health sectors is a viable option to bring about that change and gain the trust of marginalised communities. We mustn’t write it off and there’s a lot to talk about as we decided where money is spent in a post-Covid, post-Black Lives Matter world.
* Dom Martin is a Lib Dem member
Keir Starmer is correct. I’m afraid Dom Martin seems to have very little knowledge of how the funding system actually works with regard to hypothecation ……. or of the political implications of his suggestion.
I think that Dom contributes an understanding attitude here, but, in agreeing with both Keir Starmer and David Raw, I must say that Dom, your attitude is one I might like to explore.
To be understanding is good in most situations. Here you reveal a lack of understanding of starmer. And other things too.
Starmer referred to nonsense, because, in the ham fisted way common amongst the farther left, something even David here doesn’t often get either, BLM, have pursued an agenda in the UK that itself does not understand the self same agenda in the US.
married to an American wife for twenty five years, since my twenties, I get that. Defunding the police in some areas of the US refers to rebuild from the bottom up. Not to cease having a police force. The very far left of the Democrats, being infiltrated openly by the democratic Socialists of America, have punched above their weight, in promoting such, yes, nonsense.
As a liberal Democratic party, if we move to that left, we are not worth anything. The green party and others are home to this type of politics. Liberalism and social democracy are not anarchy or libertarianism any more than they are far left socialism or communism.
BLM, are not universally good or bad, they, as Liberals, should be regarded as should any group, as full of individuals, some terrific, some, spouting, nonsense!
So the point of the phrase “defund the police” is to be controversial and thereby attract attention. Try to make a slogan out of “reform the police” and people will nod in agreement, shrug and move on.
You may be right in your criticism of Starmer, but to show that I think you need to explain what “defund” really means if it doesn’t mean what it straightforwardly appears to mean.
We have candidates standing for police commissioner in 2021 all over the country. Police commissioners have the power to levy a precept on Council Tax to fund the local police force. Should our candidates have a policy to set that precept to zero? And if not, what should be the policy?
Perhaps I have done you a slight injustice in saying you haven’t defined “defund” when you talk at the end about a ‘gradual diversion of police funds into the community, social and health sectors’.
In a small way the introduction of Police and Crime Commissioners was an enabling step for this sort of policy, because they are commissioners, and because they can, and do, spend some of their funds on crime reduction other than through the police.
If this is successful, we will be heading in the direction you want, and if it isn’t, well then we don’t want to head there until we find a way to spend that money in a way that does reduce crime. But a dogmatic commitment to divert funds away from the police whether or not it is effective would IMO be a mistake, and nor would it address any remaining issues with the rump of the force.
Now if officers in some places are just driving round harrassing black people – as many reports from the US indicate – then I agree that the money being spent employing those officers is better off not being spent. But if that is happening in the UK, I want to know about it, and if it is happening in South Yorkshire I will raise it with our Police and Crime Commissioner directly.
Although well thought through, I fear Dom’s analysis does not go far enough as minority communities live in a different reality to the mainstream. Our role as Liberals is to challenge the status-quo and shine a light on the issues which will become mainstream opinion in the coming years like we have achieved with abortion, gay rights and soon cannabis. It is in that spirit that I say very seriously, we do not need 43 different police constabularies across England and Wales and the Metropolitan Police Service in particular is not fit for purpose.
Lord Patten in his review of policing in Northern Ireland said of the Royal Ulster Constabulary, the immediate rebranding of policing to the “PSNI” (Police Service of Northern Ireland) sought to overcome the backdrop of discrimination that had become synonymous with the former institution.
Next year marks 40 years since the Scarman Review and eluded to racial disadvantage amongst ethnic minorities over 20 years since the Stephen Lawrence Inquiry which uncovered institutional racism. How much evidence do we need. It is time to wake up and do what is necessary to see progression in our society.