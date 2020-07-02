ACAB? Defund The Police? How should we respond to Black Lives Matter?

Embed from Getty Images

The Black Lives Matter movement has been making headlines since the brutal murder of George Floyd at the hands of the police. Protests started in America but have made there way over here and are happening up and down the UK. But, despite promoting equality, Black Lives Matter hasn’t been universally praised.

Along with a desire to expose injustice and systemic racism, Black Lives Matter organisations have laid out a policy platform aimed at defunding, and potentially abolishing, the police force and dismantling capitalism. These are bold and controversial ideas which have led to some people arguing against the movement as a whole. Should liberally minded people write off the hashtags of #ACAB and #Defund? Or are there policy ideas we can work with to reach the free fair and open society we’re fighting for?

Keir Starmer told BBC Breakfast that the idea of defunding the police is nonsense and he doesn’t support it. This was met with a wave of criticism from Labour supporters and Black Lives Matter protestors. I agree with their criticism of his response and think Starmer, like many others, has misinterpreted the phrase and not looked past the hyperbole. The Lib Dems and others should learn from this when they’re asked about the idea. Abolitionist policies clearly won’t carry much support right now, the police do amazing jobs in many areas, but the concept behind “defund” isn’t discrediting the police and needs a more nuanced look.

The money we currently provide to the police force is going to the wrong places. Austerity basically removed local community police officer, proven to reduce and prevent crime, in favour of a centralised reactionary system. Other areas with inadequate funding and failed Tory policies, mental health, social mobility, poverty and inequality, when well-funded are all proven to reduce crime rates. It’s not naïve, or calling for anarchy, to suggest we divert funds currently used for things like fuelling the failing “war on drugs” to send a few officers who live miles away to impoverished communities to constantly patrol and perform stop and search, and paying for police officers to only mobilise when a crime is committed, towards these necessary services.

If we abolished the police tomorrow lawlessness would ensue. If we slowly and gradually diverted funds from the police and prisons towards social services and mental health, we could reduce crime rates at a much higher rate than strengthening the police force and the “deterrent” of prison. It costs £37,543 a year to keep someone in prison. Couldn’t that money in many cases be better spent on rehabilitation or injected into the community to help reach people before they’re in a position to commit crimes? Crime isn’t random after all; it most often occurs when people feel they have no alternative to see themselves through the week.

I’m not denying the police in this country do an amazing job keeping us safe in so many cases. However, I can’t deny that the police force and other systems in this country are systemically racist and a few top down reforms here and there can only go so far to tackle that. If we do want a free, fair and open society with opportunity for everyone, fundamental change needs to take place. A gradual diversion of police funds into the community, social and health sectors is a viable option to bring about that change and gain the trust of marginalised communities. We mustn’t write it off and there’s a lot to talk about as we decided where money is spent in a post-Covid, post-Black Lives Matter world.

* Dom Martin is a Lib Dem member