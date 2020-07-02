Let’s embrace our distinctive and radical form of progressive politics

Embed from Getty Images

The Liberal Democrat leadership election is seeing healthy debates between activists and supporters about the future direction of the party. There appears to be an emerging consensus from both Layla Moran and Ed Davey that the party needs to recommit itself to a clear centre-left identity. We Liberal Democrats are the inheritors of two great progressive traditions, liberalism and social democracy.

Our party has one of the oldest political traditions of any party anywhere in the world. It can be traced back to the Parliamentarians and the Whigs of the 17th century. In the 19th century, our radical liberalism ended slavery and advanced primary school education. Whilst our social liberalism in the 20th century led us to lay the foundations of the welfare state and to support the sharing of power and profits between bosses and workers within the workplace.

The origins of social democracy in Britain are to be found with the Fabian writers of the 1880s. In the 20th century, the work of the leading Labour social democrat Anthony Crosland inspired many social democrats in the party from Roy Jenkins to Vince Cable. When the SDP was founded, it liberated social democracy from the divisive class politics of the hard left of the Labour Party.

Progressive politics in our party is a unique radical blend of liberalism and social democracy. Amongst the greatest achievements of our progressive tradition were abolishing slavery, extending the right to vote, establishing workers’ rights, creating the welfare state, legalising abortion and introducing same-sex marriage.

We will never embrace Labour’s socialist zeal for state ownership or class politics; but we should be unafraid if some of our policies, even our economic policies, are more progressive than Labour’s. For example, in 2017, our welfare policies were more progressive and reversed more welfare cuts than those of the Labour Party. Discussions about whether the party should be to the left or the right of Labour misses the point. We should always be more liberal than Labour and hold to our progressive values, regardless of where Labour positions itself.

We must avoid defining ourselves on a simple Labour-Tory binary scale which fails to take into account our unique form of progressive politics. If we position ourselves in the middle of traditional Labour and Tory politics, then we will forever be defined by our two main rival parties. We Liberal Democrats have always been more progressive than the Conservatives, but we are naturally more progressive than Labour in areas such as: political reform, civil liberties, the environment, Trans rights, the EU and immigration. Hopefully soon the party will formally commit to supporting the universal basic income (UBI), a radical policy Keir Starmer has so far rejected.

Starmer is nevertheless a vast improvement on Jeremy Corbyn. At last we could potentially free our country from this ruinous right-wing Tory Government. To this end, at the very least the party must work towards an unofficial non-aggression pact with Labour in vital marginal seats, as Paddy Ashdown and Tony Blair did in 1997. If local parties choose to forge formal progressive alliances with Labour and/or the Greens in individual constituencies then the Federal Party should not oppose such moves.

While I think we should cooperate with Labour where possible; we should also not be afraid to oppose Starmer’s Labour when they act in a conservative manner on some issues. The Blue Labour tendency is likely to grow stronger as Labour seeks to appeal to populist voters in its former heartlands in the North of England and the Midlands.

As a party with only eleven MPs and only half the vote share we won a decade ago, we do not have the luxury of blandness. We need to be bold, radical and exciting to voters both old and new. We must strive to be more radical than Labour (in truth we already are in many areas). We must challenge conservatism wherever it is found. Our aim as a party is to emancipate individuals and communities through social justice, equal rights and decentralising power, not by empowering the state or other vested interests.

Britain needs a new inspiring political vision that is liberal, social democratic, green, internationalist and above all radical and imaginative. This will be the challenge for our new leader.

* Paul Hindley is a member of Blackpool and Cleveleys Liberal Democrats as well as being a member of the Social Liberal Forum Council.