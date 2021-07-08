Academic freedom and its enemies

On Monday 12th July the Commons will debate the 2nd Reading of the Higher Education (Academic Freedom) Bill. This Bill, which closely follows the recommendations of two Policy Exchange papers and of Toby Young’s Free Speech Union, provides for the Office for Students (OfS) to regulate and enforce rules on free speech within universities, and establishes the new post of ‘Director for Freedom of Speech and Academic Freedom’ in the OfS. It gives students, staff and visiting speakers the right to sue universities and student unions for alleged breaches of free speech, with fines to be imposed. The OfS may also impose penalties.

This is a culture war bill. The evidence that threats to free speech in universities are greater now than they were 10, 20, 30 or 40 years ago is thin. The Policy Exchange papers are heavily dependent on US sources and examples – yet another example of the increasing capture of English Conservative thinking by US Republican ideas. Gavin Williamson decries an attempt to prevent an ambassador speaking at a university – but my wife as a Young Liberal demonstrated to block the South African Ambassador speaking in Oxford in 1963. He deplores the withdrawal of an invitation to Amber Rudd by an Oxford student society; but I recall at Manchester University in 1968 students disrupting the Education Secretary when trying to speak at an official university event.

Student protests have risen and fallen with each new generation. A small number of recent incidents have been blown up into an alleged crisis, which justifies giving the OfS extended regulatory powers, answerable only to the Secretary of State.

Policy Exchange calls this ‘a modest reduction in institutional autonomy … necessary to secure individual academic freedom’. Others will see this as an attack on university autonomy, which will undermine the global standing of our university system. The Bill includes clauses on ensuring greater ‘diversity of views’ among academic staff – which responds to protests from a small group of right-wing professors who claim that they and others are discriminated against in appointments, promotions, and research because of their views on Brexit. Policy Exchange research concludes that university staff are overwhelmingly left-wing, drawing on a survey which shows that only 2 out of 10 academics voted Conservative or UKIP in recent elections. So universities have become a stronghold of the dreadful metropolitan liberal elite, like the BBC, and government intervention is needed to correct the balance.

Liberal Democrats will be challenging the Bill clause by clause as it passes through Parliament. We hope that Labour will also do so, although they have been shaky on some other ‘cultural war’ issues for fear of alienating their former base. We also hope that some Conservatives will also resist the authoritarian tinges of ‘enforcing free speech’ – or at least the government’s preferred version of free speech.

We will welcome input from Lib Dems teaching in universities about their own experience of clashes on academic freedom and dissent. There IS a current problem with the clash of competing versions of political correctness: the ‘cancel culture’ of the student left versus the individualistic populism of the right. But universities are capable of handling the conflict without heavy-handed government interference. Tim Garton Ash and Ken Macdonald have drafted a declaration on free speech at Oxford University to focus discussion among students and staff. Have any other universities failed to manage the conflicts that so often arise? In my first year as a university teacher, Manchester University made an awful mess of coping with student protest – but nevertheless the Labour government did not intervene. Does the alleged dominance of intolerant liberal viewpoints actively discriminate against Conservative teachers and researchers, ‘decolonising’ booklists and course structures and having ‘a chilling effect’ on intellectual dissent, as alleged by Nigel Biggar, Matthew Goodwin and others?

The ‘Integrated Review of Foreign and Security Policy’ that the government published last winter proclaimed that Britain is ‘A Soft Power superpower’. The elements of soft power it flagged included the BBC, the quality of our universities, the British Council, our record in aid and development, and the strength of our arts and cultural sector. Yet all these are under attack by the populist right and its supporters within government. Populism is an anti-intellectual, even anti-rational ideology.: hardly surprising that university staff tend not to be sympathetic. The strongest indicators of pro- or anti-Conservative sentiment in the UK are now age and level of education. It ought to worry the Conservatives that they have, in effect, lost the sympathy of the educated, and the young, as they have followed Farage down the road of ‘common sense’ and ‘gut feeling’. Instead, ministers are reinforcing their attack on ‘the liberal elite’.

This is a bad and dangerous bill. Its passage through Parliament will depend on the loyalty of backbench Conservatives, and their willingness to go against all their rhetoric on reducing bureaucracy and state interference by imposing regulatory intervention and excessive litigation on institutions that have a deserved global reputation. Lib Dem parliamentarians will be active in exposing its weaknesses and internal contradictions. Lib Dem activists should be pointing out to those they canvass that our right-wing government is following the Hungarian and Polish governments down the road towards authoritarian intervention in civil institutions.

* Lord Wallace of Saltaire is a Liberal Democrat member of the House of Lords. He has taught at Manchester and Oxford Universities and at the LSE.