Ecocidal thoughts

Ecocide, unlike Geocide, has yet to be embedded in international law.

Ecocide, as envisaged, would perhaps be reserved for extreme forms of our everyday Planet Abuse and directed at corporates and government leaders whose policies wreak so much damage. Even so, the chances of such condemnation becoming law are minimal – and the chances of it acting as any deterrent, even less. Like so much else in the hot air of climate debating circles, the notion of Ecocide is as purely symbolic as national flag waving or political greenwashing.

On the other hand, everyday Planet Abuse is more easily understood by individual citizens and communities. For sure, there are challenges in tracking useful metrics: many places and people will see different priorities, and we are still a very long way from the general taboos that progressive societies try to muster for, say, Domestic or Racial Abuse.

But, as each day passes more and more attention is being paid to man-made disasters of heat, floods, air pollution, contaminations, pandemics, coastal erosions, fossil fuel fiascos, subsidence, and species losses. Communities and individuals are waking up to the realisation that each and everyone of us is guilty, directly or indirectly, of everyday Planet Abuse. It is not someone else’s problem – we all own this, and we all must deal with it.

Of course, it would help if political leaders showed clear leadership, but trust in top-down effectiveness is a bit thin on the ground. Governments have themselves been abused (sometimes all too willingly) by corporate Planet Abusers, and their general addiction to never-ending economic growth is what the late, great, Bernard Levin, might well have dismissed as ‘one of the popular substitutes for five minutes thought’.

So, attention must now switch away from distrusted centralists and towards communities where an understanding of Planet Abuse and its impacts has local relevance. We can build local community effort to evaluate the extent to which we reduce Planet Abuse. We can surely better educate our children to respect their planet. We can even try to educate our appointed leaders – the corporates and financiers as well as those elected (and paid) to serve everyone except themselves.

You may suppose that individual small voices can make little difference. But, by not making the effort, each and every one of us will add to, and not subtract from, Planet Abuse. Some will say that this is surely someone else’s problem – that our rule-makers need to change their rules, that drastic actions are needed. Some will seek revenge and try to prosecute crimes of Ecocide – even though this is nowhere codified in international law. But we all know such charges will make little difference – except perhaps to add a silky satin sheen to governmental green paint . . . the better to hide their dogmatic cracks.

So please, don’t fixate on growth of GDP. Tell me how much and how fast we are reducing Planet Abuse – make that our primary measure of national wellbeing. Go on, admit it. Say it out loud. I am guilty of Planet Abuse. Your question, now, is: what will I do about it?

* David Brunnen is media liaison officer for Fareham Liberal Democrats. He writes on Municipal Autonomy, Intelligent Communities, Sustainability & Digital Challenges.