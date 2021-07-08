Questionable reasons that Federal Conference Committee give for rejecting motions

We pride ourselves on the idea that party members make policy at Federal Conference. There is an idea that any member can write a motion, get the required support, and submit it to Conference and the members will then discuss it. This is not quite reality. The 30th June was the deadline for submitting motions for Federal Conference.

Imagine you have spent weeks working on your motion. You submitted it for drafting advice and have made some of the suggested changes. You got the support needed to submit it and have submitted it. Now you wait to hear if it was selected. (You are not told when a decision will be made, but you expect it will be within a couple of weeks or so.)

In the report on the selection of motions meeting of Federal Conference Committee for last September’s Conference, we can see that eight policy motions were selected, with two more reserved for motions on Europe and Covid, and two for emergency motions. Plus a couple of business motions and a couple of consultative sessions.

There were 32 policy motions rejected. So, after all that work your motion is rejected. The odds are against you. Oh well, there are always amendments to work on once the agenda is published.

Federal Conference Committee seem to be able to reject motions for any reason. The reasons given as to why motions that I have helped write have been rejected include:

It contains very large uncosted spending commitments;

The idea has been debated and rejected by the party in the past;

It covers a great deal of ground with a large number of very specific points and this type of motion is generally only acceptable with a policy paper;

It was a somewhat diffuse motion that covered a range of issues;

They received many more motions submitted than can be debated in the time available.

They felt that there were other motions that had a stronger case to be selected at that time.

The February issue of Liberator claimed that the motion on the UN treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons was not being supported by our spokespeople “not because they were pro-Trident but because … people might disagree with each other … because the nuclear issue is potentially extremely divisive as other conference debates on the topic have shown. A divisive debate will focus on splits when our recently elected leader, Ed, will be seeking to contrast us with the deeply divided Tory and Labour parties. …. there was no current reason to depart from the present policy which … is proportionate and pragmatic”.

The motion was not selected for debate. Those who submitted it were informed that the reasons for it not being selected were because FCC:

Did not believe that it … (would) provide a sound basis for debate;

Was not convinced that the entry into force of the UN treaty made any significant difference to any of those arguments (put forward a few years before to justify the existing policy);

Did not believe that (the proposers had) put forward a strong enough case for debating it (this motion) at this Conference;

Those who submitted it were also informed that the topic (being) divisive, was touched on in (FCC’s) discussions.

There is no process for appealing the reasons why a motion is rejected (an issue for another time). You can only appeal if you have new information not available to the Committee when they made their original decision!

What if there were only a few specific reasons why Federal Conference Committee could reject policy motions, and those which they decided there was not sufficient time to discuss would be placed in a ballot for Conference attendees to decide which one of those motions should be debated?

* Michael Berwick-Gooding is a Liberal Democrat member in Basingstoke and has held various party positions at local, regional and English Party level.