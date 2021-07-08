Questionable reasons that Federal Conference Committee give for rejecting motions

We pride ourselves on the idea that party members make policy at Federal Conference. There is an idea that any member can write a motion, get the required support, and submit it to Conference and the members will then discuss it. This is not quite reality. The 30th June was the deadline for submitting motions for Federal Conference.
Imagine you have spent weeks working on your motion. You submitted it for drafting advice and have made some of the suggested changes. You got the support needed to submit it and have submitted it. Now you wait to hear if it was selected. (You are not told when a decision will be made, but you expect it will be within a couple of weeks or so.)
In the report on the selection of motions meeting of Federal Conference Committee for last September’s Conference, we can see that eight policy motions were selected, with two more reserved for motions on Europe and Covid, and two for emergency motions. Plus a couple of business motions and a couple of consultative sessions.
There were 32 policy motions rejected. So, after all that work your motion is rejected. The odds are against you. Oh well, there are always amendments to work on once the agenda is published.
Federal Conference Committee seem to be able to reject motions for any reason. The reasons given as to why motions that I have helped write have been rejected include:
- It contains very large uncosted spending commitments;
- The idea has been debated and rejected by the party in the past;
- It covers a great deal of ground with a large number of very specific points and this type of motion is generally only acceptable with a policy paper;
- It was a somewhat diffuse motion that covered a range of issues;
- They received many more motions submitted than can be debated in the time available.
- They felt that there were other motions that had a stronger case to be selected at that time.
The February issue of Liberator claimed that the motion on the UN treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons was not being supported by our spokespeople “not because they were pro-Trident but because … people might disagree with each other … because the nuclear issue is potentially extremely divisive as other conference debates on the topic have shown. A divisive debate will focus on splits when our recently elected leader, Ed, will be seeking to contrast us with the deeply divided Tory and Labour parties. …. there was no current reason to depart from the present policy which … is proportionate and pragmatic”.
The motion was not selected for debate. Those who submitted it were informed that the reasons for it not being selected were because FCC:
- Did not believe that it … (would) provide a sound basis for debate;
- Was not convinced that the entry into force of the UN treaty made any significant difference to any of those arguments (put forward a few years before to justify the existing policy);
- Did not believe that (the proposers had) put forward a strong enough case for debating it (this motion) at this Conference;
- Those who submitted it were also informed that the topic (being) divisive, was touched on in (FCC’s) discussions.
There is no process for appealing the reasons why a motion is rejected (an issue for another time). You can only appeal if you have new information not available to the Committee when they made their original decision!
What if there were only a few specific reasons why Federal Conference Committee could reject policy motions, and those which they decided there was not sufficient time to discuss would be placed in a ballot for Conference attendees to decide which one of those motions should be debated?
* Michael Berwick-Gooding is a Liberal Democrat member in Basingstoke and has held various party positions at local, regional and English Party level.
Starting with the end of the article, the suggestion that Motions not selected be put into a Ballot – this is a formula for getting Conferenc into divisive arguments over issues that small numbers of Members feel Very strongly about. Inevitably only small numbers would Vote in any Ballot, giving an amplified voice to unrepresentative groups with simple but extreme views.
Nuclear Weapons are a Classic example of an Issue that generates absolutist, Yes/No responses, its an area that is endlessly discussed without getting anywhere & is particularly irrelevant to a Fringe Party averaging 9% in The Polls.
The Libdems need a ruthless focus on getting back to the point where our views actually matter.
I’m sorry but reading what Michael has quoted, it sounds like those are all rather good reasons for rejecting his motion, disappointing as it may be to him, having put in so much work on it.
For my part, it feels like we’ve debated nuclear weapons so many times that I’d be quite happy if we didn’t expend yet more energy on this for a good few more years to come.
Would it work to have a pre-debate area online in advance (or a post-debate one afterwards) where they could be discussed online?
Discussing this in terms of one issue (nuclear weapons) is not helpful. I know that back in the 1960s the old Liberal Party policy was in favour of unilateral disarmament. Presumably that changed later, but I have no idea whether it was before or after the merger.
Of more importance, Michael identifies an issue that is widespread in the Party; that policy motions not selected for debate disappear into a black hole with their fate known only the the FCC at the time and to the motion’s proposer(s). Someone else wishing to propose a similar motion or to learn from the reasons for rejection of a motion has no opportunity to study them. I have personal experience of this. Some years ago another member of my local Party wished to propose a motion. Our local party supported it and it was submitted to FCC; first time around it was rejected solely on the grounds that many more motions had been submitted than could be debated at that Conference and he was invited to re-submit it to the next Conference. Second time around the motion was simply rejected and he lost heart and did not try again with a revised motion.
In my view, if the reason for rejection is solely based on the number of motions received, rather than on specific faults in the motion, then it should remain on the table and available for debate subject to the usual requirements of there being people willing to propose it and to summate on it at Conference.