Michal Siewniak

Building platform for civic activism with youngest residents

By | Wed 7th July 2021 - 1:59 pm

It is wonderful that the “civic tradition” of children from the Polish Saturday School in Welwyn Garden City continues!

Last weekend, a group of children and a few members of staff visited the Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council. Children had another opportunity to visit the Council Chamber, meet the Leader of the Council, newly elected Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Welwyn Hatfield.

Each time, our visits are interesting, engaging and very informative. Children listen attentively and they had a chance to learn to ask a number of questions:

  • What is the best part of being a Councillor?
  • When did you start being interested in politics?
  • Do you get paid for being a Councillor?
  • What is a Council Committee?
  • Are you planning to build a swimming pool in Welwyn Garden City?
  • How do you ensure that your residents are happy?
  • What are the reasons for a selection of particular colours by political parties?

Our most recent trip made me think. I realised once again that it is really important to make democracy “real” and ensure that each one of us, starting from our youngest residents, can easily relate to it. This is why it is vital to “civically connect” with people by using a simple language.

During our visit, our hosts made sure that, often complex and sophisticated vocabulary, can be easily explained. We have learnt that legislation equals a set of rules. The Leader of the Council is bit like a “local Prime Minister”. Bringing democracy closer to our younger residents has never been more important.

My personal highlight? One of our former Councillors once said:

We might have different political beliefs, we might have different ideas in terms of how the change should be implemented, however overall, most politicians have the same objective; to improve lives of our community. Our political journey may different, however the goal should be the same!

We must remember it, particularly today, when the political polarization and “politics of division” is becoming a norm.

 

* Michal Siewniak is a Lib Dem activist and former councillor

