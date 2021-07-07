Why I’m thanking residents for getting behind Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions

Today I did something unusual for a Liberal Democrat councillor. I thanked local residents for being patriotic.
The area I serve always likes to join in big events. People make huge efforts at Christmas and major national occasions. At the moment, the place is consumed with football fever and many houses are flying England flags of all shapes and sizes. Football truly is coming home in Oakley ward.
That’s why today I delivered a letter of thanks to every home displaying an England flag.
I wanted to thank people because walking around Oakley reminded me of some of my most cherished memories. Whether it was nervously chewing my pyjamas to pieces as a six-year-old during the 1990 semi-final, seeing Lineker miss a penalty against Brazil at the old Wembley, or enduring the ill-fated McClaren qualifying campaign home and away as a supporters club member, the England team has played a big part in my life.
As liberals, we often get a bit sniffy about patriotism and displays of national pride. But as Tim Farron often wisely tells us, there’s a big difference between patriotism and nationalism. I’m a proud Englishman, British citizen and European. And this England team is something all of us should be able to get behind. Gareth Southgate’s pre-tournament letter Dear England made as good a case for liberal values as I’ve heard from anyone in recent times. And the squad itself is a triumph of liberalism. This tournament the team has shown its support for the LGBT+ community, we’ve seen the children of immigrants proudly wearing the England shirt, and we’ve seen England pick two players who made the brave choice to play football abroad as teenagers.
It’s a shame some grumpy Conservative MPs don’t feel able to support our country at this exciting time. I hope they’ll change their mind, because this is a great time to be an England football fan.
So, thanks to Oakley residents and thanks to anyone else getting behind the England team at the Euros. Whether we win the trophy or not, it’s definitely still coming home.
* Max Wilkinson is the Liberal Democrat parliamentary spokesperson for Cheltenham. He was the candidate at the 2019 general election and is a councillor on Cheltenham Borough Council and the authority’s cabinet member for climate emergency.