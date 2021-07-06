Volunteers needed to set the party’s strategic direction on Equality, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion

This opportunity has appeared on the Liberal Democrat website:

Hours: 4 hours a month, this may vary.

Location: working from home, occasional meetings in London.

The Party is seeking committed volunteers to help set our EEDI strategic direction. The working group’s inaugural Chair will be the Party’s Chief Operating Officer and will work on actioning the delivery plan that has already been created. This action plan is wide ranging but includes fundamental tasks such as:

Overseeing the implementation of past reviews into party EEDI matters;

Finalising our EEDI policy (a draft is in place); and

Developing a plan to enhance our D&I practice across the party.

It is recommended that you read the full job description before applying for this role.

The Liberal Democrats are committed to diversity and inclusion and we welcome applications from all suitably qualified persons regardless of their race, sex, disability, religion/belief, sexual orientation or age. Induction will be made available and extensive prior knowledge of the party or politics is not required.

For questions and further details, and to submit an application, please contact: [email protected]

Please apply before Monday 19th July by email, attaching:

A Covering Letter, no more than 3 pages of A4 in length, indicating clearly how your experience and skills meet the criteria stated in this advert. Please also write your name on top of your supporting statement;

A completed diversity monitoring form; and

[optional] a CV

Applicants are encouraged to inform us if any reasonable adjustments are needed to be made during any part of the recruitment process.