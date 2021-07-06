Sarah Teather on equal marriage – “I tied myself up in ridiculous intellectual knots”

Sarah Teather has written the following public post on Facebook:
Next week marks 8 years since the Marriage (same sex) Act gained Royal Assent and became law. When the proposal for gay marriage came to parliament I tied myself up in ridiculous intellectual knots trying to find a way to navigate official Catholic teaching on marriage and my liberal instincts and campaigning history on gay rights. In the end, I voted against the bill. Wise friends said to me then that it didn’t fit with what they knew of me and I would regret it. They were right. In the years since as friends and acquaintances have got engaged and married I have inwardly cheered and thanked God that I was then in an irrelevant minority. I think this anniversary is a good time to say more publicly that I was wrong then and I am delighted now that gay people have the right to be married.
I am pleased that my comment on this forum on an article about support for equal marriage in 2013 – I said that in a few years time people would wonder what all the fuss was about – has proven correct.
YouGov polling on equal marriage 2013 versus 2021:
Position : 2013 2021
Strongly support : 28% 51%
Somewhat support : 23% 26%
Somewhat oppose : 17% 9%
Strongly oppose : 20% 9%
https://www.libdemvoice.org/majority-back-samesex-marriage-33014.html#comment-238292
I think most who have practice some form of religion will have their own opinions.
I think Sarah has been very honest, to admit the decision she made could have been wrong.