Liberal Democrats: Keep masks mandatory on public transport a little while longer

The Liberal Democrats are calling on the Government to keep masks mandatory on public transport after 19th July.
Munira Wilson MP, Liberal Democrat Spokesperson for Health, believes it would be a small price worth paying to protect others:
Many people, especially the vulnerable, do not yet feel confident enough to travel on crowded public transport. There are millions who have still not been double jabbed, and are therefore at greater risk of both becoming ill themselves and spreading the virus to others.
Keeping masks mandatory on public transport which can often become overcrowded is the right thing to do.
We have all made tough sacrifices throughout this pandemic, and asking people to wear masks on public transport a little while longer to protect others, is a small price worth paying.
I fear that the Government’s desire to remove all restrictions on the 19th July is driven more by internal battles within the Conservative party rather than sound scientific advice.
The Health Secretary is too busy trying to appease members of his own party who have been determined to put an early end to restrictions no matter the costs to the public’s health. He should stop prioritising politics over science.
It seems to be an absolutely basic requirement IMO if we are to continue with further opening up of society.
With very few exceptions, it’s no hardship to wear a face covering on buses and trains, which many people have no choice in using and it will help more to feel confident at leaving the car at home.
I’d like to see them remain a requirement in shops too, and I’ll be able to relax more at the cinema or theatre if most people are using them there too.
Thank you for your article.
Alas, the situation is far worse than it is presented here and in the M.S.M.
Please look at and consider the verified scientific data in this attachment.
https://www.taxresearch.org.uk/Blog/2021/07/05/the-uk-is-a-dangerous-experiment-that-is-a-threat-to-the-rest-of-the-world/
Might our party take a prominent principled stand on what is a life and death matter?
There were thousands of avoidable deaths at the start of this plague because H.M.G adopted a “Herd Immunity” policy.
It is now returning to this policy by reducing/removing safety measures for doctrinaire reasons and purposes, against scientific data and advice.
Might our leadership make these dangers obvious to our fellow citizens and their children?
Steve Trevethan. I can only agree with you. Last week my dental appointment was cancelled because the daughter of a staff member tested positive. I had gone privately, after waiting a year with several broken teeth due to a health condition.
I don’t feel comfortable.
This is complete sense from Munira. Excellent responsive comments too.
The govt is pushing a fake narrative about this virus, the fall of Matt Hancock, his own doing, but a regret as he at least understands this virus.
This country is moving into fantasyland.
On the 8th July I understand there to be a discussion in the House on debt. We all know about the difficulties many have faced.
Removing the remaining restrictions makes no sense with cases rising as they are. I predict that cases will continue to rise and we’ll be into another lockdown by October. Madness, homicidal psychopathy.
Whatever happens on 19 July my wife and I will continue to wear a mask when entering a shop or restaurant, in fact any other enclosed space. Heavens knows what the infection rates will be after another week of soccer and tennis.
We had better get used to living with COVID. The kind of life we led pre pandemic is unlikely to return in a hurry, if at all. I can’t say I’m unhappy with that.
PS to Helen Dudden: MY dental checkup was cancelled in April last year and I was told I would be given another later. I’m still waiting. Mind you, I was an NHS patient. Now, if I had been ‘private’.
27334 new cases in UK reported today
@Jenny Barnes
I have to disagree with you. The whole point of the lockdowns was to ‘protect the NHS’ so that lives would be saved that would otherwise have been lost. Now that everyone has had an opportunity to have at least a first dose of a vaccine, there is no longer a justification for restrictions to remain in place. Rising cases numbers are not leading to the overwhelming of the NHS – people must now take their chances and get on with their lives.
Good stuff from Munira. I begin to wonder if the PM includes Betfred (the “responsible gambling” people) amongst his advisors.
@Brad Barrows
“The whole point of the lockdowns was to ‘protect the NHS’ so that lives would be saved that would otherwise have been lost.”
In today’s briefing – quoting from the Guardian:
Q: Are you confident hospitals can cope?
Whitty says the NHS is an emergency service. So it will cope with anything.
But if admissions continue to double, then before too long you can get to large numbers.
@Brad again
“Now that everyone has had an opportunity to have at least a first dose of a vaccine, there is no longer a justification for restrictions to remain in place.”
Everyone? Really?
https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-vaccination/who-can-get-the-vaccine/
“Who can get a coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine
People in the groups below can get a coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine.
People aged 18 and over
You can get the COVID-19 vaccine if you’re aged 18 or over.”
This particularly infectious variant seems to be spreading rapidly in schools. I wonder how many shcool students will pick it up, take it home and pass it to a vulnerable relative who for one health reason or another can’t be vaccinated. Are such people expendable?
How can you go from sensible restrictions to our lives to counter a very contagious virus to ” Freedom Day” overnight? Typical over optimism by Johnson and his government, I agree with John Marriott, my wife and will continue to be cautious.