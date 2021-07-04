Baroness Bonham-Carter condemns plans to privatise Channel 4

Jane Bonham Carter, the Lib Dem Lords Spokesperson for DCMS has attacked government plans to sell off Channel 4, which “was created to be a disruptive, innovative force in UK broadcasting.”

The Conservative plans to try and sell off Channel 4 are disgraceful and will diminish the organisation.

By trying to put the broadcaster into private hands, they are jeopardising the huge range of diverse content that only Channel 4 produces – including the Paralympics. We know that private owners will push programmes that make the most money, meaning many quality shows could be scrapped if they don’t make enough profit.

Cuts to programming will hurt the thousands of independent content creators and small businesses who form the heart of the Channel 4 production network. It will also leave staff in their London and Leeds HQs, and their Glasgow and Bristol regional hubs, uncertain about their future.

The government should be championing British broadcasting, not seeking to diminish it. They must drop these dangerous plans and instead focus on supporting the creation of the high-quality British content made by Channel 4 and the other Public Service Broadcasters.