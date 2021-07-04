World Review: Biden bombing, lawyers circle Trump, trade deals, vaccination and Suma

In this weekend’s review, Tom Arms looks at the dilemmas that faced Joe Biden as he ordered an attack on pro-Iranian militia in Iraq. In another dilemma, Biden could hold up any talk of a UK-US trade deal if he thinks that the Good Friday Agreement is threatened or damaged by Boris Johnson’s tactics on Northern Ireland. Meanwhile, prosecutors are getting closer to Donald Trump. The charging of a Trump Organisation employee could provide more information about Trump’s financial dealing. The organisations’ assets will also be frozen and banks are likely to call in their loans. former South African President Jacob Zuma has been jailed for contempt of court. And Israel is providing an object lesson in Covid complacency.

In international relations—as in life in general—the choice is rarely between in good and bad. Instead, it is too often between bad and worse. That was the basic choice facing Joe Biden when he pondered whether or not to attack pro-Iranian militia in Iraq in retaliation for the roughly 40 attacks since January against the 2,500 US troops still in Iraq. Let’s make it clear, this was not a straightforward Trump-like revenge attack. High stakes demanded a more nuanced decision-making analysis of the consequences. Would such an attack torpedo Geneva talks on reviving the Iran Nuclear Accord? Would it demonstrate to the new hard-line Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi that the Biden Administration is determined to extend a new agreement beyond the issue of uranium enrichment? Will the death of five militia men deter or increase the possibility of more attacks on American soldiers? What will be the reaction—formal or informal– of the other members of the P5+1 negotiating group (Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China)? Will it convince Israel that the US will deter the Iranians and thus forestall Israeli attacks? What about the left-wing of his own Democratic Party? These and other factors were all considered before the attack and minimised or maximised after it.

Donald Trump needs money to maintain his lavish lifestyle in Mar a Lago and run for president in 2024. For money he has historically relied on the Trump Organisation to provide it. That corporate mulch cow is now in danger along with possibly Trump himself. The Manhattan District Attorney appears to taking a roundabout—and well trusted—route of indicting a Trump lieutenant as a means of gathering more damaging evidence on the ex-president himself. This time the initial target is the Trump Organisation’s Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg who appeared in court, in handcuffs, on Thursday, to plead not guilty to a long list of corporate and personal criminal charges ranging from tax fraud to grand larceny. DA Cyrus Vance Jr (son of the former Secretary of State under Jimmy Carter) has made it clear that the investigation is “ongoing” and soon after Weisselberg’s appearance it was hinted that the CFO was “helping investigators with their inquiries” in return for a possible reduced sentence plea. Trump must be worried despite protestations to the contrary. He will certainly be displeased at the fact that his organisations assets will be frozen and the banks are likely to call in their loans. He may, however, survive financially thanks to the continual stream of cash from gullible Republicans who believe that only Trump can represent them and that the “deep state” stole the election from their hero and is now pushing him into the dock.

For the first time ever, former South African President Jacob Zuma saved his country a substantial sum of money. At least for the time being. The South African court’s verdict of Contempt of Court has landed Zuma in prison for 15 months for failing to appear before the Constitutional Court for failing to answer allegations of fraud and corruption and at least postponed a lengthy and expensive court hearing. Acting Chief Justice Sisi Khampepe said the court was sending “an unequivocal message… the rule of the law and the administration of Justice prevails.” The nine-year rule of Zuma from 2009-2018 was marked by widespread corruption which international accountants believe cost the South African government $83 billion. He was able to cling to power for so long because of his dominance within the Zulu tribe which in turn controlled the ruling African National Congress. But by the end of 2017 even the Zulus had tired of Zuma’s mounting and seemingly endless cases of abuse of power. He was unceremoniously turfed out of office with a vote of no confidence in February 2018. Since then, his successor Cyril Ramaphosa has focused on repairing the damage of Zuma’s Administration at home and abroad. A key part of that damage limitation exercise was ensuring that Zuma was brought to justice despite the ex-president’s revolutionary credentials as a former inmate of Robben Island. The contempt of Court ruling is a feather in Ramaphosa’s political cap. It is also a big boost for the South African judiciary. Throughout the apartheid years its insistence on the rule of law was a major block to the excesses of the White regime. Now it is performing the same role against corrupt Black politicians.

To use a golfing metaphor, the Northern Ireland Protocol has been knocked into the light rough and could be on its way to the long grass. But whether it is the long or short grass, the Northern Ireland Protocol will remain in play and hold up other negotiations with the EU and probably the US as well. Basically, Brussels and Westminster have agreed to delay until September 30 the implementation of Northern Ireland’s importation of chilled meats from Mainland Britain. There are good reasons for this 1- It shows flexibility 2- Both sides want to lower the political tensions in the province, especially as it’s the middle of the Marching Season. The Protestant’s anti-Catholic drums have been muted by lockdown restrictions. But these are stuttering to a half and Orange Order marchers will expected to be out in force through July and August. And, finally, 3- the election of hard-line Sir Jeffrey Donaldson as leader of the Democratic Unionist Party has thrown a spanner in the works and all sides need time to adjust. One possible solution being mooted to break the impasse is that chilled meats are declared an exception while other products are quietly accepted as subject to EU tariffs and the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland remains open. This may not, however, be acceptable to Irish-American President Joe Biden who is said to be considering the appointment of a special envoy to Northern Ireland. He is entitled to do so as the US is a guarantor of the Good Friday Agreement. Biden—with the support of Congress and 33.3 million Irish-Americans—is expected to hold up any talk of a UK-US trade deal if he thinks that the Good Friday Agreement is threatened or damaged by Boris Johnson’s insistence on British sovereignty in Northern Ireland over the Protocol and implementation of the already negotiated Withdrawal Agreement. The promised US-UK Trade Deal is the jewel in the crown in Johnson’s Global Britain policy.

Israel is providing an object lesson in Covid complacency. It was the first country in the world to almost fully vaccinate its population. At the beginning of June, it registered zero new cases. On 30 June it registered 100 new cases. The population has been ordered to return to wearing masks indoors and the Israeli border has been temporarily closed to tourists—even if they can prove that they have been doubly vaccinated. The problem is the new Delta Variant which appears to be twice as transmissible as previous versions of the disease. It is causing fresh spikes in several places in the world. Russia had prided outside on having been largely missed by the pandemic. Not anymore. In less than a month it has jumped from 8,000 to 20,000 new cases a day. Globally, John Hopkins University has recorded 182,734,585 cases of Covid-19 and 3,957,585 people have died.

* American expat journalist Tom Arms is LDV's foreign affairs editor, author of the forthcoming book “America: Made in Britain” and Campaigns Chair for Wandsworth Lib Dems