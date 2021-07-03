Christine Jardine condemns winddown of furlough

Liberal Democrat Treasury spokesperson Christine Jardine has warned that thousands of businesses are facing uncertainty as furlough begins to wind down and the business rates holiday ends, while restrictions remain in place.
How are businesses supposed to have confidence in a Government that promised to do whatever it takes, but is withdrawing support too soon? Now thousands of businesses are being left facing reduced support while still unable to operate fully to pay their bills.
This gap before the next possible lifting of restrictions could be crucial for many of them.
Bounce back loans are creating an extra burden and the Government needs to come up with a way of making that easier to repay.
Liberal Democrats warned the Government to think about business needs when restrictions were extended, but the Chancellor’s decision to wind down support anyway is a dereliction of duty.
It’s painfully clear that ministers have no long term plan for small businesses and the families who depend on them.
The danger now is we could face a wave of closures and redundancies as schemes end, heaping more misery on those already struggling and damaging the UK economy.
I think if there is to be an extension of support it needs to be tightly targeted on small business and focused on sectors that have been hardest hit like hospitality and leisure e,g, by a further extension of the VAT cut for this sector or be increases in the employment allowance to reduce the national insurance liability of smaller employers.
There could also be another car scrappage scheme, similar to the one we had in 2009 help jump-start the economy out of the financial crunch, but weighted heavily towards low-emission vehicles. This could hit the twin objectives of stimulating the economy while lowering emissions from the fleet of vehicles on the road.
Many of the bounce back loans will never be recovered even if payment terms are extended beyond the current ten years. Under Pay as you Grow PAYG, you can apply for a 6 month Capital Repayment Holiday, up to 3 times during your loan term. During this repayment holiday, you’ll only make interest payments. Iou can also request a single 6 month Capital & interest repayment holiday. You won’t make any payments during this time but interest will continue to accrue.