Christine Jardine condemns winddown of furlough

Liberal Democrat Treasury spokesperson Christine Jardine has warned that thousands of businesses are facing uncertainty as furlough begins to wind down and the business rates holiday ends, while restrictions remain in place.

How are businesses supposed to have confidence in a Government that promised to do whatever it takes, but is withdrawing support too soon? Now thousands of businesses are being left facing reduced support while still unable to operate fully to pay their bills.

This gap before the next possible lifting of restrictions could be crucial for many of them.

Bounce back loans are creating an extra burden and the Government needs to come up with a way of making that easier to repay.

Liberal Democrats warned the Government to think about business needs when restrictions were extended, but the Chancellor’s decision to wind down support anyway is a dereliction of duty.

It’s painfully clear that ministers have no long term plan for small businesses and the families who depend on them.

The danger now is we could face a wave of closures and redundancies as schemes end, heaping more misery on those already struggling and damaging the UK economy.