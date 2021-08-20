Afghanistan: Delusion and disgrace

The return of MPs to Westminster this week was a significant moment. Not for the abandoned people of Afghanistan, perhaps, whose immediate concerns probably do not include listening to the Prime Minister’s justifications for being absent from his post as Kabul fell. The needs of the Afghan people are as far removed from the Westminster circus as it is possible to imagine.

For while, for example, there is a real debate on how many asylum seekers this country should take, which will have enormous impact on the lives of those affected, Britain has never looked so peripheral in an issue affecting the transatlantic alliance.

The Prime Minister’s statement on Afghanistan was an exercise in window-dressing and back-covering, an attempt to evade responsibility while attempting to look serious and statesmanlike.

Delusion runs deep in England at present. Too many of us in Britain and America wrongly believe we can be better off by ourselves alone. That myth has been tested to destruction before. Let’s pray that we in this generation are not forced to learn the lesson all over again.

Starting his speech by harking back to bin Laden’s use of Afghanistan as a training base for a string of atrocities culminating in 9/11, Mr Johnson implied we should be thankful that the coalition’s presence over the past two decades had stemmed any further attacks coming from Afghanistan. If so, then it becomes harder to see why we are leaving, as by his own logic we are now putting ourselves at significant risk from a newly-triumphant, dangerously overconfident Taliban. Mr Johnson’s boosterish manner means he even tries to make calamitous defeat sound like a satisfactory innings on a bad wicket.

The truth of the matter is that our soldiers and the Afghan people have been badly let down by a lack of political will and leadership, not only in the UK but most obviously also in the US. And the betrayal of Afghanistan will serve for a generation as the salutary example of what happens to all those who trust the West. Sold out, short changed, sold a pup. You can find your own metaphors.

The brutal reality is that faith in the West is seriously shaken, in a way not seen since the mid-1970s and the fall of Saigon. Our rivals, especially Russia, Iran and China, can hardly believe their luck.

President Biden has made a terrible call in leaving Afghanistan to the Taliban. History will judge him for it, but the first draft of that history looks dreadful, judging by the dismay in the quality press. As for our government, it has big questions to answer. The UK likes to tell itself it has a “special relationship” with the US. So where can we see our influence in the American decision to withdraw, chaotically and humiliatingly, even as the Taliban closed in?

Did our Foreign Secretary press the State Department, the Pentagon and the White House to reconsider the pace of withdrawal, or at least discuss the strategy for avoiding the collapse of Afghanistan into a failed state? What joint assessment (if any) has the US and the UK made about the risk of the country once more becoming a breeding ground for terror? Why did the PM not consider using the fourth estate of the American press and TV media (as Tony Blair once famously did) to pressure the President into taking a different course? And why were both our PM and Foreign Secretary on holiday at the critical moment, despite the obvious deepening of the crisis?

The key line in the debate for me came from a Conservative MP. “If persistence isn’t persistence, if endurance doesn’t endure, then how can people trust us as an ally?” asked Tom Tugendhat, Chair of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee. Our policy could not simply be summed up as “God Bless America”, he scathingly added.

To learn, we need to be honest about the situation we face. We have engineered our own defeat in Afghanistan after enormous sacrifice and cost. No ifs, no buts. We must also be realistic about the challenges ahead. The ambitions of the Taliban are not likely to remain contained within the borders of Afghanistan. What do national borders even mean to people whose ideology is built on the idea of a regional, if not global, caliphate?

The destabilisation of the region, and its consequences for the Middle East, are significant for both the UK and Europe. The US appears to have decided that those are risks it is willing for others to take. It is plainly evident that the US, under Trump and now Biden, can no longer be counted on as a “global policeman”. It now holds a far narrower view of its own interests than we have seen since the 1930s, even if a Democrat holds the presidency.

So how can a medium-sized power like the UK defend its security and its values when the US cannot be relied upon to lead the way? If we pretend that we have real influence in Kabul or Washington, when we have precious little, we are sure to be dismayed again, with the difference that next time the scenes of suffering and mayhem may be closer to our own shores.

Delusion runs deep in England at present. But the cold fact is this: once the American legions leave, a new Dark Age beckons. Not just for Afghanistan but for others too who love freedom and liberal democracy. That means we should be doing everything in our power to strengthen the transatlantic alliance, including by deepening our own commitment to internationalism and multilateralism. And we need a major effort in communicating to our own public the security challenges posed by the increasing threat from those determined to roll back Western influence, overturn liberal values and undermine democratic norms.

* Lee Howgate is a Lib Dem activist who lives in South Devon. He is a senior leader at a large comprehensive school in Cornwall, and formerly worked for the Foreign and Commonwealth Office with experience in Russia and the EU. You can follow him on tumblr where he posts as leetheliberal