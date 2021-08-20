Lib Dem councillors call for action on Afghan refugee crisis

Shropshire Lib Dems are joining councillors and activists across the country in calling on their councils and MPs for greater and faster action on the Afghan refugee crisis. Many councillors are lobbing their MPs, including Carshalton & Wallington. There is a row going on in Guilford, where the Lib Dems are getting on with the job but the Conservatives are trying to score political points. Elsewhere, there are some difficulties in councils acting refugees because of budget and housing constraints.

I am pleased and proud to live in a county that is welcoming to refugees. It is always a challenge to find housing and ensure the right level of support and independence for refugees. But we know that they settle well and become part of our community. With the experience of the Syrian Resettlement Programme (VPRS), we are ready to take many more but that will depend on a greater ambition and degree of humanity than the government is currently showing.

Bobby Dean, Liberal Democrat spokesperson for Carshalton & Wallington has written to the local MP Elliot Colburn MP insisting the Government offers relocation to all those that risked their lives to serve Britain’s interests. In the letter, Dean said British servicemen and women “should hold their heads high” for their service in Afghanistan, but the Conservative Prime Minister and other political leaders should “hang their heads in shame” for making a mess of the withdrawal.

NEW: In a letter to @Laura__Farris and @LynneDoherty_ , @LeeRJdillon , @CllrColston and @@CllrLister have asked for their support in ensuring that West Berkshire takes its fair share of Afghan refugees: https://t.co/P0Bx7yK12M — West Berks & Newbury Lib Dems 🔶 (@WBerksLibDems) August 19, 2021

Cllr McShane (Lib Dem, Westborough) told the Guildford Dragon:

We are already working with the Ministry of Defence to house refugees, separately with local community groups, and finally we are waiting to be allocated a number from the government of how many refugee families we will be asked to house. Whatever happens, we will be creating safe spaces for refugees in Guildford. As the row between Conservatives and Lib Dems continued, Zoe Franklin, Guildford Lib Dem’s spokesperson on parliamentary matters told the Dragon the government has only committed to housing 5,000 refugees (just seven per constituency) over the coming year. The remaining 15,000 is over an unspecified “long-term”.

Not all Lib Dem councils are able to accept refugees. The Lib Dem leader of Torbay says the town has no room. Chelmsford has previously said it couldn’t afford to house more than a few refugees under the government’s schemes.

There will be, I am sure, much more action by local councillors. Please let everyone know what you are doing in the comments section.

Media release from Shropshire Lib Dems

In response to the crisis in Afghanistan and the dangers faced by many Afghan nationals, especially women and girls , Shropshire Liberal Democrat Councillors are supportive of Shropshire Council participating in the recently announced refugee resettlement scheme.

Liberal Democrat Group Leader and Underdale Councillor, David Vasmer said:

At the Shropshire Council meeting held in May, councillors voted unanimously to support Shropshire becoming a Council of Sanctuary. Now is the time to put that cross-party support for refugees into action and I hope that Shropshire can take a leading role nationally in the resettlement of Afghans ensuring the safety and resettlement of those at risk.

The Government have recently announced a Refugee Resettlement Scheme similar to the scheme used to support Syrian Refugees, exact details are still unclear, but it is hopeful that up to 20, 000 refugees can be supported to live safer lives in the UK.

Bishop’s Castle Councillor, Ruth Houghton said:

Shropshire is well placed to help Afghan refugees by building on the expertise and knowledge gained through supporting the successful resettlement of Syrian refugees over the last 5 years. There are also excellent voluntary organisations such as Shropshire Supports Refugees and others who are willing to step forward to help where they can.

Deputy Group Leader Councillor Heather Kidd said:

This is the time to seriously investigate innovative temporary housing options such as the use of pods or converted shipping containers in order to help these vulnerable and at risk people to reach a place of safety to whom we owe so much. It is vitally important that their new homes are where they can be supported, children can go to school and the doctors surgeries are able to take them on. Transport is also needed – not always an easy thing in Shropshire!

* Andy Boddington is a Lib Dem councillor in Shropshire. He blogs at andybodders.co.uk. He is Friday editor of Lib Dem Voice.