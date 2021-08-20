Lib Dem councillors call for action on Afghan refugee crisis

By | Fri 20th August 2021 - 10:45 am

Shropshire Lib Dems are joining councillors and activists across the country in calling on their councils and MPs for greater and faster action on the Afghan refugee crisis. Many councillors are lobbing their MPs, including Carshalton & Wallington. There is a row going on in Guilford, where the Lib Dems are getting on with the job but the Conservatives are trying to score political points. Elsewhere, there are some difficulties in councils acting refugees because of budget and housing constraints.

I am pleased and proud to live in a county that is welcoming to refugees. It is always a challenge to find housing and ensure the right level of support and independence for refugees. But we know that they settle well and become part of our community. With the experience of the Syrian Resettlement Programme (VPRS), we are ready to take many more but that will depend on a greater ambition and degree of humanity than the government is currently showing.

Bobby Dean, Liberal Democrat spokesperson for Carshalton & Wallington has written to the local MP Elliot Colburn MP insisting the Government offers relocation to all those that risked their lives to serve Britain’s interests. In the letter, Dean said British servicemen and women “should hold their heads high” for their service in Afghanistan, but the Conservative Prime Minister and other political leaders should “hang their heads in shame” for making a mess of the withdrawal.

Cllr McShane (Lib Dem, Westborough) told the Guildford Dragon:

We are already working with the Ministry of Defence to house refugees, separately with local community groups, and finally we are waiting to be allocated a number from the government of how many refugee families we will be asked to house. Whatever happens, we will be creating safe spaces for refugees in Guildford. As the row between Conservatives and Lib Dems continued, Zoe Franklin, Guildford Lib Dem’s spokesperson on parliamentary matters told the Dragon the government has only committed to housing 5,000 refugees (just seven per constituency) over the coming year. The remaining 15,000 is over an unspecified “long-term”.

Not all Lib Dem councils are able to accept refugees. The Lib Dem leader of Torbay says the town has no room. Chelmsford has previously said it couldn’t afford to house more than a few refugees under the government’s schemes.

There will be, I am sure, much more action by local councillors. Please let everyone know what you are doing in the comments section.

Media release from Shropshire Lib Dems

In response to the crisis in Afghanistan and the dangers faced by many Afghan nationals, especially women and girls , Shropshire Liberal Democrat Councillors are supportive of Shropshire Council participating in the recently announced refugee resettlement scheme.

Liberal Democrat Group Leader and Underdale Councillor, David Vasmer said:

At the Shropshire Council meeting held in May, councillors voted unanimously to support Shropshire becoming a Council of Sanctuary.  Now is the  time to put that cross-party support for refugees into action and I hope that Shropshire can take a leading role nationally in the resettlement of Afghans ensuring the safety and resettlement of those at risk.

The Government have recently announced a Refugee Resettlement Scheme similar to the scheme used to support Syrian Refugees, exact details are still unclear,  but it is hopeful that up to 20, 000  refugees can be supported to live safer lives in the UK.

Bishop’s Castle  Councillor, Ruth Houghton said:

Shropshire is well placed to help Afghan refugees by  building on the expertise and knowledge gained  through supporting the successful resettlement of Syrian refugees over the last 5 years. There are also excellent voluntary organisations such as Shropshire Supports Refugees and  others  who are willing to step forward to help where they can.

Deputy Group Leader Councillor Heather Kidd said:

This is the time to seriously investigate innovative temporary  housing options such as  the use of pods or converted shipping containers in order to help these vulnerable and at risk  people to reach a place of safety to whom we owe so much. It is vitally important that their new homes are where they can be supported, children can go to school and the doctors surgeries are able to take them on. Transport is also needed – not always an easy thing in Shropshire!

* Andy Boddington is a Lib Dem councillor in Shropshire. He blogs at andybodders.co.uk. He is Friday editor of Lib Dem Voice.

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • John Barrett
    I don't think the picture implies anything about disabilities being visible or physical. Non visible disabilities, such as hearing loss, are much harder to c...
  • Margaret Lally
    This crisis demonstrates the need to defeat the Nationality & Borders Bill. If that Bill was now law and Afghan refugees had arrived here before the Resett...
  • John Roffey
    I came across these two videos on YouTube yesterday. They are both about reclaiming barren land and returning it to fertility - what surprised me is that once t...
  • Justin
    Now let's slam Biden for his excruciatingly arrogant and callous response on being questioned about human beings falling from an American transport plane 'That ...
  • theakes
    If he had agreed and pushed, think it was 1919, he could have obtained P R. Admitted afterwards that it was one of his big mistakes. We have lamented that ever...