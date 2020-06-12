John Armah

After the statues – what next ? A Liberal way forward

By | Fri 12th June 2020 - 7:06 pm

In the wake of George Floyd’s murder, I have been sharing my experiences as a black Briton with my white friends. It has shown me that we need to educate our country on our past. We must develop our history curriculum and widen the outlook of our galleries and museums.

While it took a century to move from landowners voting to universal suffrage, in our digital age, change should be much swifter. We are an evolutionary not a revolutionary country. The Colston statue incident has shown us how the failure of democratic action results in the use of force.

As Liberals and Democrats, we should be proud that our country is all colours and religions and of no faith at all. The question is, how do we explain to all Britons how we got here? As Gary Younge pointed out in The Guardian, America’s sins are on show as they happened within her borders. In Britain’s case they happened mainly abroad, however the template was made in Ireland. Colonial Ireland with its plantations and dehumanising of the native population was a model that we exported to America. Discrimination is a legacy of a Christian nation justifying inhumane treatment with the pseudo science of race classification.

We should not be scared of embracing the nuance of history. As a first generation Briton, my own antecedents are from Ghana. My Asante ancestors saw slavery as another form of trade and a way of removing dissent from their empire. They leased land for slave forts to the Portuguese, Danish, Dutch and British in turn. They lost their empire through conquest. We should all know this side of the slave trade story. Yet people from the Gold Coast volunteered in World War 2 to fight for Britain. African soldiers received a third of white soldiers pay, Asian soldiers half. The Attlee government’s failure to pay their pensions turbo-charged the independence movement.

From Mughal India being the richest place in the world before the East India Company and the Raj, to the debt incurred paying compensation to slave owners finally being paid off in 2015, we all need to know this. While we laud Wilberforce, we don’t celebrate Ignatius Sancho, and we should. We can celebrate Churchill, the progressive Liberal cabinet minister or war leader and still denounce his white supremacy typical of his Victorian upbringing. We can delight in the collections of the British or Victoria and Albert Museums and still recognise they are built on the spoils of Empire.

Our politics would be healthier if our immigration debate was more honest. The Windrush passengers were citizens of one part of Empire travelling to another, they were not immigrants at all! Better educated Home Office officials would know this.

Riots driven by race are not simply a US phenomenon but occurred in major port cities after the First World War. While we associate apartheid with South Africa, we operated a colour bar in Bristol. The Queen’s great-grandson is a descendant of the founder of the Royal African Company and the slaves they traded. Liberal Democrats should not be ashamed to say, abandon Black History Month. Take it out of a silo and place it front and centre into a better curriculum that covers our history, warts and all.

* John Armah is a Liberal Democrat member and a digital transformation consultant based in London

