Age does not give a blue political rinse

There is a long standing aphorism that people become more conservative with age. A well known example that comes to is Winston Churchill. However, the evidence for age giving a blue rinse to voter’s politics has been uneven. New surveys and analyses suggest that while many people may previously have swung to the right in later life, that is possibly no longer the case. People are remaining liberal thinking longer and later in life. This gives hope for progressive parties as the “Thatcher’s children” generation ages and a more liberal cohort advances in age and remains liberal thinking.

This has implications for all parties. The Conservatives have recently swung to the right, playing to the older generation. Leading Tory politicians seem to believe that voters are made in their own image. That folly means they are losing the younger voter.

There is now a challenge for progressive parties, which need to ensure that they retain liberal thinkers into old age. There are signs that is happening.

Of course, many people reading this post will have been liberal all their politically aware lives, including me. We are talking averages, trends and cohorts, not individuals. There are also regional variations with Scotland being a tad more left learning than England.

This article is largely based on research and analysis by John Burn-Murdoch in the Financial Times and by Portland Communications.

Burn-Murdoch’s analysis suggests that those born between 1928 and 1945 swung ten per centage points to the right after the age of 35. The baby boomer generation born between 1965 and 1980 followed the same path rightwards.

Millennials, those born between 1981 and 1996, become more liberal as they get towards 40 years old. The same is true in the United States. In both countries, millennials are 10% less conservative at the age of 35 than their predecessors. In the UK, this difference may have been accelerated by the disastrous record of the Conservative government and its swing to the right.

Millennials and Generation Z are going to save the world. https://t.co/d8dxzRvAlE — Owen Jones (@OwenJones84) December 30, 2022

Burn-Murdoch argues this is not just to the calamitous performance and behaviour of the Conservatives in recent years. It is also a cohort effect. The youngest generation of voters just don’t think like their parents and grandparents. They are instinctively more liberal.

This trend is backed up by an analysis by Portland:

“People are increasingly reaching middle age with the views they developed in their youth decades previously. Just as the middle-aged (those in their 40s and 50s) are now as likely to be found on Instagram as people in their 20s, they also share the same beliefs as younger people about the need for businesses to take a stand on social issues or to stop discrimination against LGBTQ+ people. On a host of issues from rights around sexual and gender identity to how they… share much more with their concerned and anxious younger fellow-citizens than they do with older people… More liberal opinions and values seem to be being retained longer into older age.

“The idea that with increasing age comes the adoption of more conservative ways of thinking is losing traction.”

The analysis by Portland is important because it is not a political study. It is based on mapping responses from 9,000 people of voting age asked about attitudes to LGBTQ+, to Britain’s colonial past, along with equality and other contemporary issues.

Like the analysis from Burn-Murdoch, it shows a clear cohort effect. The majority of young people think differently from those who were old enough to vote during Margaret Thatcher’s tenure as prime minister.

Yet the myth than people become more Conservative with age persists. It is time to denounce that myth and work hard to engage with the younger audience.

That must ensure that more young people are registered to vote. In 2018, nine in ten people in Britain aged 65 or over were registered to vote. Only two-thirds of those under 25 were registered. After that of course, there is task of ensuring that younger people are engaged sufficiently to vote at an election. Those aged 60 or over are much more likely to vote than young people.

There is a great agenda ahead for progressive parties as the influence of Thatcher’s generation reduces. The challenge for the Lib Dems is to engage with younger people in their own terms through their own channels of communication.

* Andy Boddington is a Lib Dem councillor in Shropshire. He blogs at andybodders.co.uk. He is Thursday editor of Lib Dem Voice.