Welcome to my day: 13 February 2023 – time to unfurl our internationalist colours

I’m a believer in an interconnected world, where the United Kingdom builds strong links with its neighbours and across the globe on the basis of mutual interest and cooperation. That means that I’m not a Conservative, as they evidently believe that such links should be purely transactional and, given their sense of entitlement, heavily weighted in our favour. Funnily enough, that doesn’t seem to be working out for them or, more importantly, for the rest of us.

There’s been a good deal of disappointment on this website about the fact that, whilst Liberal Democrats have been vocal about what is wrong with the Government’s approach in addressing the ills of Brexit, the seemingly obvious next step – talking about the advantages of rebuilding some, perhaps all, of the relationship has been very much soft-pedalled.

Does the Party’s private polling suggest that voters have given up on any hope of rejoining the European Union, or perhaps that it isn’t a priority for enough voters yet?

For most, if not all of us, the answer to that question is conjecture, but my increasing sense is that the public are waiting for someone to talk about meaningful actions that would help us address their concerns – the NHS staffing crisis, for example. Some of those steps require us to make deals with the European Union – freedom of movement, mutual recognition, rejoining Horizon and Erasmus – and Liberal Democrats, who understand that sovereignty is something that you have to pool from time to time to gain tangible benefits, should be making the case for them.

The public polling data suggests that there is an audience out there for such a call, and whilst an understanding of what rejoining the EU would mean is probably just as fuzzy for many as what leaving it meant seven years ago, if nobody is making the case for better links and greater cooperation, Conservatives (and Labour for that matter) will be able to successfully argue that rejoining is a dead letter. “Making Brexit work” will continue to be their mantra, even if it makes our nation poorer and more vulnerable in the long term.

So, it’s high time that an internationalist political party started to behave as though it believes in the concept. We were pretty much silent about the advantages of Europe prior to Brexit and look where that got us. Continued silence will simply repeat that long-term mistake.

And that isn’t a plea for a campaign to rejoin now. Until we’re able to make a cogent, detailed argument for what rejoining actually entails, we risk giving the Conservatives and Reform UK the freedom to do what they did during the referendum campaign, i.e. lie to and frighten enough of the public into voting against their own interests. But we can make the case for re-establishing our links, by agreeing closer policy alignments, seeking to rejoin the Single Market and so on. Building a pro-Europe majority will make the long-term goal of renewing our place in the European Union family that much easier but someone has to lead that campaign, and it should be us.

* Mark Valladares is the Monday Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and a member of the Party’s delegation to the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE).