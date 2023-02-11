Liberator 416 is out

Liberator 416 can be downloaded here (click on the 416 icon). This is the free February-March online-only edition of Liberator and we hope you enjoy reading it.

You can sign up here to be emailed each time a new bi-monthly Liberator comes out. There’s also a free archive back to 2001.

What’s inside this issue?

Alongside Radical Bulletin, Commentary, Letters and Lord Bonkers’ Diary, Liberator 416 includes:

DEMOCRATIC CENTRALISTS

Liberalism used to be about enabling free thought and giving communities a voice. Has a series of centralising measures in the party stifled that creativity and innovation? Gareth Epps investigates

BUSY DOING NOTHING

The Liberal Democrats have ignored two sets of recommendations on race because other equalities issues are more ’popular’. They will therefore go on losing to Labour in urban areas, says Janice Turner

SEEING RED OVER LABOUR

The Liberal Democrats face peril if they let voters think they are the same thing as Labour and fail to fight Starmer’s party, says Gwyneth Deakins

THE SCANDAL OF THE FOOD BANKS

People in poverty are having to rely on donated food to get enough to eat. Margaret Lally looks at what drives them to food banks and how social security should change

SELLERS’ MARKET.

The Tories are supposed to believe in for markets, so why won’t they let public sector workers secure what they are worth, asks William Tranby

WHAT’S GONE WRONG WITH MATERNITY SERVICES?

It’s groundhog day in hospitals as each maternity scandal inquiry leads to a lack of action and reform, says Nadia Higson

TIME TO GET TOUGH ON TURKEY

President Erdogan is eroding Turkish democracy and allowing terrorists to kidnap and murder civilians in neighbouring countries, says Rebecca Tinsley

UNINTENDED CONSEQUENCES

Does an international system to combat tax evasion help tyrants and jeopardise LGBT communities, ask Grahame Jackson and Harriet Brown

OBITUARY: ROBERT WOODTHORPE BROWNE

Phil Bennion pays tribute to a pillar of international liberalism

Reviews

Partnership & Politics in a Divided Decade

By Vince Cable and Rachel Smith

Pandemic Diaries

By Matt Hancock

Show Me The Bodies; how we let Grenfell happen

By Peter Apps

Invasion: Russia’s Bloody War and Ukraine’s Fight for Survival

By Luke Harding

Russia’s War on Everybody, and What it Means for You

By Keir Giles

Ted Kennedy, A Life

By John A Farrell

The Dragon Daughter and other Lin Lan Fairy Tales

Edited and translated by Juwen Zhang