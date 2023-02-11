War in Europe and the role of the UK

The Big Lie of the Russian position regarding the war in Ukraine is that they had no choice than to invade. They did have choices, and furthermore they should see the events of 2014 onwards in Ukraine as a Russian policy failure, rather pleading mere victimhood. The harsh reality is that all deaths in the war were and are avoidable.

This is Step One in the doctrine of ‘know your enemy’. But to go beyond Step One it is necessary to reject the Western Big Lie; that the war was unprovoked. The ‘retail’ position of the UK is that Russia invaded because Putin, and the Russian government, are irrational and mad. This is quite the opposite of ‘know your enemy’, and an attempt to mask the role of US neo-conservatives in Ukraine, especially since 2014. This is the same group of individuals behind the 2003 Iraq war, the extended war in Afghanistan, Western involvement in the Syria, Somalia and Libya conflicts, and other adventures. They all resulted in relatively negative net outcomes for the US, UK and Western Allies.

The UK position for the public domain is however understandable in times of war; to show resolve and maintain public support. The point made is that Russia must be removed from all de-jure Ukrainian territory, President Putin must step down, and all efforts covert and overt, kinetic and cyber must be made to bring this about. Weapon supplies must be stepped up to support the ‘regime change’ doctrine that Russia will eventually be comprehensively defeated. Few might fully realise that this is likely unachievable without nuclear war.

For UK parliamentarians and political parties, the future path of the war may require ‘heads above the parapet’, the absence of which resulted in the Afghan war dragging on for at least 15 years longer than necessary. At least the UK Liberal Democrats objected to the Iraq war project.

However, there are two reasons why the UK position on Ukraine is very difficult for UK parliamentarians.

First, all wars end in negotiations, even total victories. But the current UK position is very difficult to walk back from. It implies no negotiation until Russia collapses, and entertains no concept of varying Western negotiating strengths, over time. In the meantime politicians have to consider the extent to which Russia is being given incentives to control the whole of Ukraine, given the Russian perception that the Minsk accords were just a ploy to give time to rearm Ukraine, and that Russian collapse is the aim. If a rump Ukraine remains, it goes, it will be de facto NATO occupied.

The second reason might be called “Afghanistanitis”.

When I first agreed to go to Afghanistan the war was already lost. By 2009 travel involved circuitous routes around Taleb-held areas. Even the road from the NATO compound to the airport was Taleb controlled. However, to perpetuate the fiction that victory was near, the war continued for more than a dozen years until Western forces were summarily expelled. Politicians did not want to put their heads above the parapet.

Ukraine forces are widely thought of as the ‘second best in Europe’. The bravery and tenaciousness of Ukrainian forces has been breathtaking. But NATO/Allied weaponry, and micro-target acquisition, may not be sufficient or timely enough even to bring the war to a stalemate. NATO-backed Ukraine may yet still pull off a victory but this is a heart-wrenching call. The current ‘Kremlin is losing badly’ narrative in the UK tabloids can be a dangerous thing for the UK political community.

No doubt there is Western contingency planning underway behind the scenes, and back channel discussions still going on. But political support is required when the time comes for some kind of difficult negotiated approach; facing highly imperfect potential outcomes. If not, Afghanistanitis may result in another two-decade war… or a nuclear conflict.

* Paul Reynolds works with multilateral organisations as an independent adviser on international relations, economics, and senior governance. He is a member of the Lib Dem Federal International Relations Committee and an Executive member of Liberal International (British Group).