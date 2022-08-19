Charles Quinn

ALDC by-election report 18th August

There were only two principal authority by-elections this week.

However one saw a fantastic Lib Dem hold on Cambridge City Council. Congratulations to Cllr David Levien and the team for making sure Trumpington ward remained Lib Dem with an increased vote-share and a fraction under 50% of the vote. A fantastic result!

Cambridge City Council, Trumpington ward
Liberal Democrat (David Levien): 1,017 [49.8%, +7.7%]
Labour: 472 [23.1%, -8.1%]
Green: 298 [14.6%, +1.7%]
Conservative: 256 [12.5%, -1.3%]

There was no candidate in Thursday’s other by-election – in which an Independent took the seat of Preesall on Wyre Borough Council from the Conservatives.

Wyre BC, Preesall ward
Independent: 595 [39.5%, from nowhere]
Conservative: 495 [32.8%, -29.9%]
Labour: 315 [20.9%, -16.4%]
Independent: 102 [6.8%, from nowhere]

A full summary of all results can be found on the ALDC by-elections page here.

* Charles Quinn is Campaigns Organiser for ALDC and a local councillor in Hull.

