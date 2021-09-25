ALDC By-election Report: 23 September 2021

There were seven local by-elections on Thursday night. It was a mixed bag of results for the Lib Dems with some great holds but a very narrow loss too.

There were two great defences in Kendal as newly elected Lib Dem Councillors Jonathan Cornthwaite (Kendal North ward, South Lakeland DC) and Phil Walker (Strickland Ward, Kendal TC) both won with just short of 50% of the vote. Congratulations to Jonathan, Phil and the Lib Dem team in Kendal. The full results are below and you can find full breakdowns here.

Kendal North Ward, South Lakeland DC

Lib Dem 622 (47%)

Green 527 (40%)

Conservative 122 (9%)

Labour 54 (4%)

Strickland Ward, Kendal TC

Lib Dem 647 (49%)

Green 511 (31%)

Conservative 115 (9%)

Labour 60 (5%)

East Devon Lib Dems also held the Exe Valley ward in a very tough 3 way fight with the Conservatives and Labour – with all three candidates finishing within 30 votes of one another. Congratulations to newly elected Lib Dem Cllr Jamie Kemp and the team in Devon on a very hard fought victory. Full details can be found here.

Exe Valley Ward, East Devon DC

Lib Dem 190 (37%)

Conservative 164 (32%)

Labour 161 (31%)

There was an agonisingly close election in East Cambridgeshire as the Lib Dems narrowly lost the seat of Soham North to the Conservatives. There were just 115 votes in it. Thank you to candidate Anne Pallett and the local Lib Dem team for working so hard representing the Lib Dems in the election. Full details can be found here.

Soham North ward, East Cambridgeshire DC

Conservative 484 (51%)

Lib Dem 369 (39%)

Labour 71 (7.5%)

Green 28 (2.9%)

Shepshed West Ward, Charnwood BC

On Charnwood Borough Council the Conservatives held the seat of Shepshed West. Thank you to Katy Brookes-Duncan for representing the Lib Dems in this election.

Conservative 511 (44%)

Labour 316 (27%)

Green 302 (26%)

Lib Dem 44 (3%)

London

Finally there were two elections in London with Labour holding Wormholt and White City ward on Hammersmith and Fulham Council, and the Residents Association candidate holding Cuddington ward on Epsom and Ewell Council. Thank you to Michael Illingworth and Dan Brown for fighting the Lib Dem corner in those respective by-elections.

Wormholt and White City ward, Hammersmith and Fulham LBC

Labour 1462 (70%)

Conservative 431 (21%)

Green 110 (5%)

Lib Dem 86 (4%)

Cuddington ward, Epsom and Ewell BC

Residents Association 585 (56%)

Labour 207 (20%)

Conservative 135 (13%)

Liberal Democrat 117 (11%)

* Charles Quinn is Campaigns Organiser for ALDC and a local councillor in Hull.