Caron Lindsay

Lib Dems mark Sabina Nessa vigil

By | Sat 25th September 2021 - 12:30 pm

Last night a vigil was held in Lewisham for Sabina Nessa, the young teacher murdered as she took a short walk at around 8:30 on Friday 17th September to meet a friend.

Liberal Democrat Councillor Rabina Khan was there and posted the heartbreaking speech from Sabina’s sister, who showed incredible courage in speaking.

Former leader Jo Swinson, who lives in that part of London, said:

Women and Equalities spokesperson Wera Hobhouse:

Earlier in the day, Rabina had been on the Today programme, talking to Nick Robinson about the fact that when women of colour go missing or worse, their stories attract much less attention than when white, middle class women go missing.

Earlier Ed Davey had called for more action to tackle violence against women and girls.

And Caroline Pidgeon had written to the Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick to ask her to ensure that the appalling scenes at the Sarah Everard vigil in March were not repeated.

And, last night, she said:

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

