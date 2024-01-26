ALDC by-election report, 25th January

There was just one principal council by-election contested this week which took place in Scotland on Stirling Council.

Thank you to Lib Dem candidate Dick Moerman for standing for Liberal Democrats in Dunblane and Bridge of Allan ward and getting nearly 300 first preference votes. The ward was held by the Conservatives.

Stirling Council, Dunblane and Bridge of Allan

Conservative: 1644 (38%, +6.5%)

SNP: 1000 (23%, -3.9%)

Labour: 869 (20%, +7.8%)

Green: 433 (10%, -6.8%)

Liberal Democrats (Dick Moerman): 292 (7%, -3.1%)

Scottish Family Party: 50 (1%, +0.5%)

* Charles Quinn is Campaigns Organiser for ALDC and a local councillor in Hull.