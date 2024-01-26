Defending Britain: A call for preparedness, inclusion and investment

As I reflect on the current geopolitical landscape and the looming possibility of conflict, I can’t help but feel a sense of urgency for Britain to be ready to defend itself. Recently, General Sir Patrick Sanders, the outgoing Chief of the General Staff, issued a stark warning about the potential for war with Russia, sparking a crucial conversation about our nation’s preparedness and the necessary investments to safeguard our future.

The need for preparedness echoes loudly in today’s uncertain times.

The consensus is clear – we must be ready to repel any potential misadventure from Russia. History has taught us that readiness is not a luxury but a strategic necessity. From military leaders to concerned citizens, the call for preparedness emphasizes the need for a robust defence apparatus.

However, preparedness alone is not enough. General Sir Patrick Sanders, a vocal critic of troop cuts and military spending reductions, urges substantial investments in our armed forces. He emphasizes the urgency of expanding the size of the army and highlights the importance of well-trained, well-equipped soldiers who are adequately compensated for their service. Our strength doesn’t just lie in numbers but in capabilities and resilience.

Amid discussions of military strength, we must also recognize the unique power embedded in Britain’s diversity and inclusion. Our nation’s strength extends beyond military might to the unity forged by individuals from diverse backgrounds who call Britain their home. To harness this strength, it is imperative that all citizens, regardless of their origins, feel included and valued in matters of national defence. Inclusion is not only a moral imperative but a strategic advantage.

True national strength is not solely measured in the might of our armed forces but in the collective will and resilience of our people.

Investments should be directed not only at military hardware but also towards the human capital that forms the backbone of our nation. This involves ensuring that soldiers are not only well-equipped on the battlefield but are also supported in their overall well-being, from training and pay to living conditions.

As we witness Russia’s actions on the global stage, it becomes increasingly inevitable that Britain may find itself in a war-like scenario. The conflict in Ukraine serves as a stark reminder of the fragility of the world order. In the face of this inevitability, the question arises: How do we fortify ourselves against potential threats?

The answer lies in a proactive approach to peace. This involves not only preparing for potential conflicts but also actively working to prevent them. The power of diplomacy, international cooperation, and strategic alliances should not be underestimated. By fortifying our diplomatic efforts, we can address the root causes of conflicts and foster an environment where military responses become a last resort.

In the words of General Sir Patrick Sanders, “Ukraine brutally illustrates that regular armies start wars; citizen armies win them.”

This serves as a poignant reminder that the strength of a nation lies in the unity of its people. As we prepare for an uncertain future, the call for national unity becomes paramount. It transcends political affiliations and personal differences, rallying all citizens under the common cause of safeguarding our nation.

While citizens play a crucial role in the defence of the nation, the responsibility lies heavily on the shoulders of government and leadership. It is the duty of the government to ensure that the armed forces are adequately funded, well-prepared, and reflective of the diverse tapestry that is Britain. A commitment to inclusivity and investment in both defence and human capital should be at the forefront of policy-making.

In navigating the complexities of the modern world, the path to a secure and resilient Britain requires a multifaceted approach. It involves preparedness for potential conflicts, substantial investments in the armed forces, a commitment to inclusion and diversity, and a proactive stance towards peace. As we stand at the crossroads of uncertainty, the choices we make today will reverberate through history. Britain’s strength lies not only in its military might but in the unity of its people, ready to defend their home, inclusive and resolute in the face of challenges.

* Mo Waqas is a member in Middlesbrough and the PPC for Middlesbrough and Thornaby East.