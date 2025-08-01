ALDC by-election report, 31st July

In Barnstaple, we secured victory, successfully defending the seat. Well done to Josh Rutty and the local team for ensuring this seat remained in Liberal Democrats’ control.

North Devon DC, Barnstaple with Westacott

Liberal Democrats (Josh Rutty): 505 (40.5%, +0.5)

Reform UK: 383 (30.7%, new)

Conservative: 205 (16.4%, -6.1)

Green Party: 154 (12.3%, -2.4)

Liberal Democrat HOLD

Turnout: 22.27%

In Warrington, there was a close-fought battle between Reform UK and Labour, with the former coming out on top. Thank you to David Crowther and the local team for flying the Liberal Democrat flag.

Warrington BC, Bewsey & Whitecross

Reform UK: 752 (43.7%, new)

Labour: 631 (36.6%, -22.6)

Liberal Democrat (David Crowther): 223 (13.0%, -8.4)

Conservative: 116 (6.7%, -12.7)

Reform UK GAIN from Labour

Turnout: 18%

This week, there was one by-election without a Liberal Democrat candidate. Here are the results:

Barking & Dagenham LBC, Thames View

Labour: 334 (36.1%, -25.9)

Green Party: 277 (29.9%, new)

Reform UK: 197 (21.3%, new)

Conservative: 117 (12.6%, -10.6)

Labour HOLD

Turnout: 23.92%

Thank you to all of our candidates, agents, and campaign teams.

* Liam Yip is the Campaigns and Communications Intern at ALDC