ALDC by-election report, 31st July

By | Fri 1st August 2025 - 3:07 pm

In Barnstaple, we secured victory, successfully defending the seat. Well done to Josh Rutty and the local team for ensuring this seat remained in Liberal Democrats’ control.

North Devon DC, Barnstaple with Westacott
Liberal Democrats (Josh Rutty): 505 (40.5%, +0.5)
Reform UK: 383 (30.7%, new)
Conservative: 205 (16.4%, -6.1)
Green Party: 154 (12.3%, -2.4)

Liberal Democrat HOLD

Turnout: 22.27%

In Warrington, there was a close-fought battle between Reform UK and Labour, with the former coming out on top. Thank you to David Crowther and the local team for flying the Liberal Democrat flag.

Warrington BC, Bewsey & Whitecross
Reform UK: 752 (43.7%, new)
Labour: 631 (36.6%, -22.6)
Liberal Democrat (David Crowther): 223 (13.0%, -8.4)
Conservative: 116 (6.7%, -12.7)

Reform UK GAIN from Labour

Turnout: 18%

This week, there was one by-election without a Liberal Democrat candidate. Here are the results:

Barking & Dagenham LBC, Thames View
Labour: 334 (36.1%, -25.9)
Green Party: 277 (29.9%, new)
Reform UK: 197 (21.3%, new)
Conservative: 117 (12.6%, -10.6)

Labour HOLD

Turnout: 23.92%

Thank you to all of our candidates, agents, and campaign teams.

A full summary of these results, and all other principal council by-elections, can be found on the ALDC by-elections page here.

 

* Liam Yip is the Campaigns and Communications Intern at ALDC

One Comment

  • Kevin Hawkins 1st Aug '25 - 4:42pm

    For those interested more than one week’s results here is data for the last fifty local by-elections up to the end of July.

    Percentage Vote Share:
    Reform 28.63%, Labour 18.73%, Conservatives 18.31%, Liberal Democrats 17.28%, Greens 9.05%, Others 8.00%

    Gains and losses are:
    Reform: Net gain of twelve: 15 gains, 0 held, 3 lost
    Lib Dems: No change: 1 gain; 10 held, 1 lost
    Greens: No change: 1 gain; 2 held, 1 lost
    Conservatives: Net loss of one: 5 gains; 6 held; 6 lost
    Independents: Net loss of two: 1 gain; 1 held, 3 lost
    Labour: Net loss of eight: 0 gains; 7 held; 8 lost
    Others: Net loss of one: 0 gains; 1 held; 1 lost

    Seats Won:
    Reform won 15 seats, Conservatives 11 seats; Liberal Democrats 11, Labour 7, Greens 3, Independents 2, Others 1

    This data is for the most recent 50 by-elections in England & Wales (19th June to 31st July). Parish/Town councils are not included.

