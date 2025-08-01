Markets work, but not for poor people

The economic concept of ‘demand’ was developed in the 19th century but merging our wants with our needs has its roots in Adam Smith’s Wealth of Nation (1776). He observed that people were highly motivated to improve their own lives, spurring social progress. Yet the mechanics of supply and demand mean that poor people lose out.

Smith believed that self-interest, combined with specialisation from a more complex division of labour, would unleash so much productivity and innovation that even the poorest benefit. He claimed that markets are just because they advantage everyone, giving us permission to pursue our wants irrespective of other people’s needs. Famously he wrote that markets are ‘led by an invisible hand’ though the end of that sentence is less widely cited: ‘to make nearly the same distribution of the necessaries of life, which would have been made had the earth been divided into equal portions among all its inhabitants’

With the benefit of hindsight we know he was wrong. Today’s welfare state only exists because 19th century laissez-faire failed to address extreme poverty. In reality, the market would fill a rich man’s swimming pool before quenching a poor family’s thirst given sufficient disparity in wealth. Smith was right about capitalism’s productivity and innovation, but he was wrong to claim that market outcomes advantage the poorest. He let us off the hook regarding the well-being of others, making selfishness consistent with the common good. This is highly comforting for those who do well, but if something is too good to be true, it usually is.

Markets can be liberating, challenging established hierarchies and empowering people with choices through free exchange. People facing acute need do not participate in this win-win. Markets allocate on price and unequal bargaining power at the heart of every transaction systematically favours the stronger side. Money exerts its own gravity, and tends to mass into fortunes as market prices suck wealth up from the poorest.

On the supply side, all workers sell their produce or their time, but those trading to meet their basic­ needs are forced sellers. They must accept worse prices and lower wages because they have so little bargaining power. When your children will go hungry or some other need will not be met, you are not just competing with others in the market but also racing against the clock, because needs get worse over time. Those who survive this race to the bottom must tread water – they live to fight another day but are no better off. They cannot afford any advancement, or enjoy any choice, through which the rest of us progress.

A similar dynamic affects those on low incomes even where welfare assures their survival. They spend a far higher proportion of their income on food, water, shelter and energy. There is little left over for any goods and experiences that might improve their lives or enhance their productivity. The better-off spend far more on wants, gaining those enhancements while poor people are left behind and inequality rises.

As well as the gravitational pull of money, redistribution is justified by the price mechanism itself. We understand prices to work on diminishing marginal utility (DMU) – the more of something we have, the less we want more of it. An apple is nice, and I might even enjoy a second. But I’d pay less, the more they kept coming.

Economic orthodoxy resisted the consequences of applying DMU to money, arguing without foundation that money was a special case. That seems deeply self-serving when it merely tells the obvious truth that a pound is worth more to a poor person than to a rich one. As J.K.Galbraith put it: ‘For decades, rigorous theory had always held that the marginal utility of money … did not fall. [That it does] gave resounding support to the redistribution of income’.

Adam Smith proclaimed the justice of market distribution because it improved the lot of the poorest. That is not true. Instead, market prices systematically favour the wealthy and redistribution is both just and maximises well-being. Still, markets are productive, innovative and responsive. We should use them, taxing and regulating where necessary to achieve democratically desirable goals, but recognising that, despite all the propaganda, market outcomes are not just.

* Alastair Bowman is a life-long Lib Dem who chaired Camberwell and Peckham from 2007 to 2010. He now lives in the French Pyrenees.