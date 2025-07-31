What should the Liberal Democrats offer the British people?

First of all, consistent policies based on our established and unchanging values. We seek a fair, free and open society balancing liberty, equality and community, in which every citizen is valued.

We have an economic vision rooted in our Liberal vision, based on being pro-EU and protecting the environment, emphasising green growth. We should be pro-growth, which requires there to be businesses and wealth creation. We are committed to ending deep poverty and promoting public services and local communities.

WE SHOULD WANT

to change the power structures of our society to make them more liberal

to raise the standard of living for everyone, promoting growth by government investment in infrastructure and giving the required assistance to SMEs

a fair deal for immigrants settled in this country, but to stop irregular migration by giving safe and legal routes on the Continent, with the chance to apply for asylum there

to combat the ill effects of climate change by supporting major home insulation upgrades, the widespread deployment of heat pumps accelerating the transition to electric rather than gas power, with expanded charging infrastructure for electric vehicles

to end the economic insecurity of too-high energy costs alongside promoting further inland and tidal wind and solar power and reforming the National Grid

to tackle the housing crisis by building 380,000 new homes per year of which 150,000 should be social homes including council houses, encouraging factory-built modular housing and backing major Council housing developments

to have an inclusive way of skilling people up including using AI and provide incentives for employers to employ disabled people

to ensure employees have a stake in the businesses they are employed in.

WE SHOULD DEMAND

the correct conditions for growth including everyone having a stake in the country, reduction in inequalities, taxing wealth more and that all government policies have to be assessed to discover their effect on SMEs.

WE SHOULD ASSERT

that the government has a role in increasing economic growth by increasing public investment and spending on infrastructure, and in controlling inflation, rather than leaving that to the Bank of England. The Bank of England should have an objective of maintaining economic growth which has the same importance as their inflation objective.

WE CARE ABOUT

the welfare of all our citizens, and want to devolve power closer to all our communities.

* Michael Berwick-Gooding is a Liberal Democrat member in Basingstoke and has held various party positions at local, regional and English Party level. Katharine Pindar is a long-standing member of the Cumberland Lib Dems.