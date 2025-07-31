The objections to recognising Palestine as a state

Note that this post has been amended.

Now that it is Government policy (albeit conditional) to recognise Palestine, arguments are going to be raised against it – so be prepared!

Before yesterday’s announcement by Starmer, two arguments had been mentioned rather tentatively by the distinguished, retired diplomat Lord Darroch on Radio 4’s The World At One on 25 July. I say ‘tentatively’ because he felt it necessary to point out in the interview that many of his diplomatic colleagues, both serving and retired, disagreed with him. These arguments were picked up by our very own Lib Dem peer Baroness Sarah Ludford and disseminated on social media. She succinctly summarised them as follows – without, so far as I could see, any gloss of her own:

Lord (Kim) Darroch tells #r4 that recog of a Palestinian state at this point:

a) might create initial jubilation among some but disillusion when it’s clear that nothing has changed on the ground

b) would set a precedent in breaching the normal criteria for existence of a state — Sarah Ludford 🇬🇧 🇮🇪🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@SarahLudford) July 25, 2025

Since then a third argument has been made, namely that recognition would be “rewarding terror”. This seems to be gaining rather more traction than the other two, since it has been endorsed by the families of some of the Israeli hostages kidnapped on 7 October.

What weight do these arguments carry? The first argument is essentially political, while the second is legal and the third is perhaps best described as a moral argument. Let’s deal with the legal argument first, because it is also relevant to the moral argument, and then finally turn to the political argument.

As long ago as 2006, the late James Crawford, the leading authority on statehood in international law, Cambridge professor and subsequently Australian judge at the ICJ, provided a cogent reply to the legal argument:

There may come a point where international law regards as done that which ought to have been done, if the reason it has not been done is the serious default of one party and if the consequence of its not being done is serious prejudice to another. The principle that a State (e.g. Israel) cannot rely on its own wrongful conduct to avoid the consequences of its international obligations is capable of novel applications, and circumstances can be imagined where the international community would be entitled to treat a new State (e.g. Palestine) as existing on a given territory, notwithstanding the facts.

Crawford, The Creation of States in International Law, 2nd ed, 2006, pp. 447-8.

This is crystal clear. Since Israel is in unlawful occupation of the Occupied Palestinian Territory and has frustrated the self-determination of the Palestinian People over many years, it is high time for the international community to apply Crawford’s reasoning and recognise Palestine as a state on the whole of the OPT alongside Israel. For that reason Sir Ed Davey got it absolutely right when he said that British recognition should have happened now, rather than waiting for UNGA in September as Starmer intends.

Having disposed of the legal objection, let’s turn to the moral argument, that recognition would reward terror. This is also refuted by the words of Crawford quoted above. How can the massacre and hostage taking carried out by Hamas alter in any way the fact that the state of Israel cannot rely on its own wrongful conduct to avoid the consequences of breaching its international obligations? We might also remember that for years Netanyahu acted in ways that had the effect of strengthening Hamas precisely in order to avoid Israel’s obligation to facilitate the self-determination of the Palestinian people under its occupation, as Adam Raz has pointed out in Haaretz.

Finally, the political argument: ” (recognition) might create initial jubilation among some but disillusion when it’s clear that nothing has changed on the ground”.

This is an Aunt Sally argument, in other words an argument with no validity but intended to distract from the main issue. The starving people of Gaza and the people of the West Bank who are currently suffering pogroms [officially encouraged riots] have many reasons to be angry with Britain, but they are well aware that Britain has very limited power today. I therefore do not believe British recognition will raise unrealistic expectations.

Yet British recognition will force us to treat the Occupied Palestinian Territory as the sovereign territory of Palestine. This would mean, for instance, making us take proper measures to ensure that Israel does not continue to try to infiltrate settlement products into our markets by describing them as Israeli products (even if their postcodes indicate they come from settlements). All British agreements with Israel would have to be checked to make sure they do not violate Palestinian sovereignty – this would include Palestinian territorial integrity, and apply to economic, cultural, social and civil relations.

Most importantly, however, recognition would send a powerful warning to existing and potential settlers. They will now know that in the view of Britain, they are living on the territory of a sovereign State (Palestine) occupied by another State (Israel). Palestine is analogous to Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia which retained their legal persona during the cruel decades of illegal Soviet occupation. When they regained their de facto independence, they had jurisdiction over the Russians who had been settled on their territory. The Israeli settlers will have been warned that British recognition of Palestine makes it increasingly likely that it will be the same for them one day.

* John McHugo is a member of Wandsworth Lib Dems and a former chair of Lib Dem Friends of Palestine. He is currently working on a new book: Another Road to Hell: Islamism, Zionism, and October 7. www.johnmchugo.co.uk