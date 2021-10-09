ALDC by-election report: 7 September 2021

The Lib Dems had a fantastic night in Thursday’s by-elections – defending four seats and winning all of them!

Somerset

In Somerset we were defending both a County and District Council seat.

On Somerset County Council we held the ward of Comeytrowe and Trull with a belting majority of just under 800 votes (63% of the vote) and an increased vote share of 15.6%. The campaign was supported by an ALDC fighting fund grant. Congratulations to Cllr Dawn Johnson and the local team on a great win.

Somerset CC, Comeytrowe & Trull ward

Lib Dems (Dawn Johnson): 1677 [63.2%, +15.6%]

Conservative: 886 [33.4%, -6.4%]

Labour: 92 [3.5%, -2%]

On West Somerset and Taunton DC, the Lib Dems retained Wilton and Sherford ward with 59.6% of the vote. Congratulations to Cllr Tom Deakin and the Lib Dem team on a really strong win.

West Somerset and Taunton DC, Wilton and Sherford

Lib Dems (Tom Deakin): 489 [56.9%, -11.5%]

Conservative: 314 [36.5%, +4.9%]

Green: 57 [6.6%, +6.6%]

Surrey

On Waverley Borough Council, newly elected Lib Dem Cllr Philip Townsend held the seat of Cranleigh East in a two way contest with the Conservatives – adding 12% to the Lib Dem share of the vote. Congratulations to Philip and Waverley Lib Dems.

Waverley BC, Cranleigh East ward

Lib Dems (Philip Townsend: 903 [56.8%, +12%]

Conservative: 686 [43.2%, +4.1%]

Nottinghamshire

Last but certainly not least congratulations to Cllr Vicky Price the Lib Dem team on Rushcliffe Borough Council for holding Musters ward with a healthy majority of 224 votes.

Rushcliffe BC, Musters ward

Lib Dems (Vicky Price): 557 [45.3%, -11.5%]

Labour: 353 [28.7%, +8.9%]

Conservative: 320 [26%, +2.6%]

Elsewhere there were two by-elections on Nottingham City Council – in Sherwood ward and St Ann’s ward – which were both held by Labour. Thank you to Alison Rouse and James Housley for standing in these wards and giving Lib Dem voters a choice on the ballot paper. Full results for both are below:

Nottingham City Council, Sherwood ward

Labour: 1174 (47.8%, -17.1%)

Nottingham Independents: 629 (25.6%, +25.6)

Conservative 320 (13%, -1%)

Green 195 (7.9%, +7.9%)

Trade Unionist & Socialist Coalition 76 (3.1, +3.1%)

Liberal Democrats (Alison Rouse) 63 (2.6%, -9.8%)

Nottingham City Council, St Ann’s

Labour: 1048 (65.5%, -0.9%)

Nottingham Independent: 204 (12.7%, +12.7%)

Conservative: 193 (12.1%, +1.2%)

Green: 92 (5.7%, +5.7%)

Lib Dem (James Housley): 40 (2.5%, -8%)

TUSC: 24 (1.5%, +1.5%)

Flintshire

And the final result of the night comes from Wales where Labour held off three independent candidates to gain the ward of Penyffordd on Flintshire County Council from another Independent councillor who had resigned. The full result is below.

Flintshire CC, Penyffordd ward

Labour: 437 (37.4%)

Independent: 286 (24.5%)

Independent: 283 (24.2%)

Independent: 163 (13.9%)

* Charles Quinn is Campaigns Organiser for ALDC and a local councillor in Hull.