Observations of an Expat: Too Big to Fail

The US Treasury is too big to fail. Failure, however, is a real possibility. In fact, Federal Reserve Bank Chairperson Janet Yellen warned earlier this week that the government would be forced to default on its loans on 18 October unless the self-imposed cap of $28 trillion was raised.

Reluctantly, the Senate voted 48-51 to push up the ceiling by $458 million and postponed decision day to 3 December when battle will be recommenced.

There is a string of dire warnings if the cap is not raised by trillions in the run-up to Christmas. Forty percent of financial aid would be affected which would possibly mean no housing benefits, child benefits, social security, Medicare or Medicaid payments. Federal employees pay would be jeopardised. America’s credit rating would be downgraded. Interest rates would rise affecting mortgages, business loans and credit card payments. Inflation would go up with the obvious impact on prices and pensioners on fixed incomes.

The stock market is already teetering and could plummet. The dollar’s position as the world’s only reserve currency would be jeopardised, and because America is the globe’s biggest economy, the rest of the world will suffer.

The public debt ceiling has been raised more than 100 times since it was first imposed in 1917. Many of those occasions involved a bitter time-wasting partisan battle on Capitol Hill. And still the ceiling goes up and up. In 2007—just before the banking crisis– Congress was worried because the debt stood at $5.035 trillion. They raised the cap. Just 11 years after the 2008-2009 banking disaster public debt was $21.019 trillion and the country still had covid-19 to come.

The coronavirus pandemic has cost $2.95 trillion, a big slice of which was simply added to the debt mountain. President Biden wants an additional $3.5 trillion budget this year. Roughly $2.5 trillion would be spent on physical infrastructure and another trillion for what is being called “social infrastructure.”

Republicans and Democrats agree that big money needs to be spent on repairing America’s neglected and crumbling roads, dams, bridges, airports, railways, water, electricity, schools, hospitals… Donald Trump earmarked a similar amount in his budget plans. But the Republicans are less keen on Biden’s plans to spend a trillion on projects such as improving racial equality, in-home care and affordable housing. Nor do they like his proposal to reverse Trump’s tax policies and raise a trillion dollars over 15 years by increasing corporation tax from 21 to 28 percent.

It is America’s proud boast that it has never defaulted on a loan. It came close in the aftermath of the Revolution but managed to scrape by. For most of its history it has dispensed with caps and political control of the public debt. There was a brief period during the Panic of 1837-38 when a cap was imposed, but it was not restored until 1917 when the US was faced with the staggering cost of World War I.

The 1917 Second Liberty Bond Act gave the Treasury discretion to raise money by the sale of bonds and other limited loan arrangements as long as the amount raised remained below a level set by Congress. In 1939—at the tail end of the Great Depression—Congress passed the US Public Debt Act which forms the legal structure for the current debate.

Very few developed countries have an equivalent to the Public Debt Act. In Europe, the only other country with a similar system is Denmark. Various alternatives have been suggested as alternative debt mechanisms. They include everything from national crowd funding to crypto currencies.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has for many years suggested that the US adopt a “Sovereign Debt Restructuring Mechanism.” This was used in the 1980s and 1990s reasonably successfully to help developing countries out of their debt crisis. Sovereign Debt Restructuring is basically a national version of America’s Chapter 11.

One thing is clear, an American default would, as Ms Yellen, said “permanently damage the US economy”. And if the US economy is damaged, so is the world’s.

* American expat journalist Tom Arms is LDV's foreign affairs editor and Campaigns Chair for Wandsworth Lib Dems. His book “America: Made in Britain” is published on 15 October.