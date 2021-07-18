Caron Lindsay

ALDC Conference – a must for anyone who wants to be a Lib Dem Councillor

By | Sun 18th July 2021 - 10:25 am

If you are hoping to be a Lib Dem Councillor next May, you really need to be a member of ALDC, the Association of Lib Dem Councillors and Campaigners. They have all the tools you need to win and you will be able to access all of them and attend their brilliant online training if you join.

They are having an online conference for members which includes their AGM on Saturday 4th September. There are sessions on things like how to win, how to make a difference in your community and local government in Europe.

ALDC Chief Executive Tim Pickstone said in an email to members:

We’ll be hearing from speakers such as Ed Davey on fringes and policy sessions relating to town and parish councils, local government in Europe, what we should be campaigning on as Liberal Democrats, and many more!

We’ll also have a variety of training for you to choose from, such as how you can better understand the people and communities you represent, making an impact with your public speaking, writing great Focus articles, and getting your approval and selection process right.

If you want to attend, register here.

I am just sad that it clashes with an all day Federal Board meeting so I can’t be there. I hope they will have the sessions online after the event.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

