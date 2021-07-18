Sunak and Johnson in “Barnard Castle on steroids” escape from self-isolation

You couldn’t make it up. It’s like reading the cover of Private Eye. Health secretary Sajid Javid gets a positive Covid-19 result. If the Prime Minister and Chancellor, who met with him on Friday, were ordinary mortals, they would have been banished into the self-isolation wilderness for 10 days.
But those at the heart of government live more privileged lives. Driving to Barnard’s Castle to test eyesight. Sneaking a clinch with a mistress, though forgetting to smile for the CCTV. And now Johnson and Sunak, who must not to be confused with the comedy act Laurel and Hardy no matter how tempting that is, are on a trial. They are piloting a stop at work with Covid scheme and testing daily.
How about the school teachers, transport workers and health workers getting a chance to be part of this test pilot or is it only for the privileged few? People have stuck to the rules and done the right thing, Boris Johnson is taking them for granted.
As the news broke Ed Davey said:
It is one rule for them and another rule for everyone else. How about the school teachers, transport workers and health workers getting a chance to be part of this test pilot or is it only for the privileged few? People have stuck to the rules and done the right thing, Boris Johnson is taking them for granted.
The Prime Minister is making a mockery of the sacrifices millions of people have made. His decision to duck self-isolation is callous and irresponsible.
With Covid cases going through the roof and hospitalisations growing, the Prime Minister’s “Freedom Day” gamble is looking more and more reckless.
Through refusing to self-isolate the Prime Minister is effectively destroying the whole test and trace system.
This is Barnard Castle on steroids. Johnson mustn’t do a Cummings.
Of course, within an hour, we saw the inevitable u-turn with Johnson and Sunak announcing that they would self isolate after all.
Layla Moran was unimpressed:
Then they change the rules to shield them and not everyone else from the consequences of their decisions. Then realise they’re wrong. So tomorrow, on the day we are lifting restrictions, the very top of Government is self isolating. Tomorrow isn’t Freedom Day. It’s Failure Day
An earlier version of this article gave the impression that Sajid Javid was part of the trial. This is, of course, not the case and he has been self-isolating since his positive lateral flow test. We wish him wetl and hope he recovers quickly.
* Andy Boddington is a Lib Dem councillor in Shropshire. He blogs at andybodders.co.uk. He is Friday editor of Lib Dem Voice.
Ed Daveys’ response to this latest mockery of their own rules by this governments leading ministers is spot on, I hope they keep on digging holes to eventually bury themselves and that Johnson’s ” Freedom Day” does not prove to be as disastrous as many of his previous bright ideas have been?
Well within the hour and from political and public pressure the PM and the chancellor have U-Turned and will now self-isolate for 10 years.
Even though this is the right decision, it shows just how dangerous and incompetent this government is, who on earth thought it would be a good idea for Senior Ministers to be exempt compared to the rest of the population when we are about to go through exponential growth at a rate as yet seen during this pandemic.
This Government needs to be held account sooner rather than later, we can not wait till the next election, we need an enquiry to start now…..I wish we could actually have a Government of GNU during these troubling times as I do not believe Tories or Labour are equipped or can be trusted to deal with this situation alone.
The health Secretary gave his reasons for “full unlocking” is due to the prospects of NHS waiting lists increasing from 5 million to 13 million. To me that is nonsense and those numbers are going to increase BECAUSE of the unlocking and the high transmission rates in communities and hospitals. Therefore I hope the health secretary has the honour to fall on his sword if he has this wrong and waiting lists increase due to the ending of mask use and social distancing.
Clearly I meant 10 days and not years, I think that was a subconscious wishful thinking on my part to hope that we saw no more of Boris for the next 10 years
Abysmal from Johnson/Sunak
Terrible notions, unthinking silliness!
Masterful at nothing, a govt of clowns, Andy’s satire is marvellous in the piece above!
Superb from Matt and colleagues too.
And Sir Ed needs to be of this ilk more, less of pro pubs, demos, “liberties,” more freedom from harm and explaining Liberalism is not libertarianism!
And matt is so correct, the less restrictions, more pressure on Healthcare. Realising it is pro healthcare for all, behind the pro lockdown for months, we , those of us who look at New Zealand, are aware that for the supposed loss of foreign holidays and tourism, that land has gained health and freedom!
Ricard Kemp at https://richardkemp.wordpress.com/2021/07/18/one-law-for-the-chavs-and-another-for-the-not-chavs/ has it about right:
“This episode, though, is just another example of a two-level state in which a Government led by Bullingdon Club members and their ilk, believe that there is a right to rule for them and a right to be a serf for us.”
Has the PM used the attention on him today to reaffirm the need for caution and responsible behaviour even if legal requirements are being dropped or has he tried to move the story on as quickly as possible?
For this government it seems they will break the rules at will unless challenged, then do an about turn and claim the credit for doing the right thing. If they keep making reappraisals of ill thought out policies we could back in the EU by the next election?
When to end lockdown? –After 90% have had BOTH jabs A healthy more secure population will be happier,feel more secure,etc .That equals a population being being happier to go back to work.
I am sorry but it seems Johnson and co will use any loop hole to avoid doing the right thing, as for this new trial it seems at least one of the participants had not realised they were on it e.g. TfL London
All things considered, will we still be calling 19 July 2021 ‘Freedom Day’ in a few years to come? What an unholy mess. Thank goodness we didn’t get extreme weather to contend with as well – mind you, there’s still time!