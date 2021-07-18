Willie Rennie: “A cheerful voice for a more decent politics”

Willie Rennie has done two major interviews this weekend talking about his decision to stand aside as Scottish Liberal Democrat leader and his hopes for the future.

The Times (£) leader had praise for him yesterday, too:

It is to be hoped that Mr Rennie remains active in public life. He has been a cheerful voice for a more decent politics and his brand of low-key, relaxed liberalism is more necessary than ever. After a summer running in the hills he should return to the fray, ready to play his part in building a bigger and better centre.

Willie spoke to Magnus Linklater for the paper (£) and talked about his hope that Labour and the Lib Dems would work more closely together to present a progressive, pro-UK alternative to the nationalism and populism of the SNP and Conservatives:

“I think working together with Labour on issues of common interest would be a good thing,” he said in an interview with The Times. “I wouldn’t run before we can walk. But [it would] build confidence between the parties and also amongst the electorate to show we’re getting our act together.” This is about trying to show that for middle Scotland there is something better and stronger than the Conservatives or the SNP, that it’s got energy, it’s got momentum, it’s got ideas, and that’s the most important thing, so people know that if they vote for it, it will be worth it,” he added. “The actual mechanism is less important — it’s the energy behind it that matters.”

He talked about how much Scotland had changed in the past decade or so – and not for the better:

Scotland has changed dramatically in the last ten or 15 years. People judge each other much more than they used to; some people just won’t speak to the other side. It was never like that, you were always valued as a Scot, and I think people will get sick of this division. Over time they will say, ‘We’ve had enough, we want to try and deal with normal things, like schools and hospitals.’ Therefore our time will come.”

In the Sunday Post, he talked about the photo opportunities that had become his brand. Some people have been critical. saying that it might have made it more difficult to take him and the party seriously. However:

“Politics can be really stuffy and politicians speak a different language from most people. The photos were a way of cutting through and getting people to talk and engage. If it captured people’s imagination, I was prepared to do that. “But I take politics really seriously. I’m not a constant joker in the chamber. In the past week, I’ve raised issues like services for adults with special needs, self-isolation rules for key workers, and teachers being left without a job. “So the photos are really just a way to break through the sometimes impenetrable barrier between the public and politicians. I’m sure I went too far on some things but what the hell. You only live once.”

He also spoke about how to win the constitutional argument:

It’s really important the progressive pro-UK voices are big and loud. We cannot allow the United Kingdom to be branded as a Conservative project and certainly not as a Boris Johnson project because it’s not. “People in England and the rest of the UK are progressive, and I know this because I lived in Cornwall for seven years. “The UK is not perfect. It needs reform, it needs federalism. We need Scotland to have a bigger authority within the UK. “But there is no doubt we need the UK project to be perceived as an open, internationalist, generous, compassionate project that we should be proud to be part of it.”

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings