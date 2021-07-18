Suzanne Fletcher on her lifelong mission to speak up for the most vulnerable people

Suzanne Fletcher is one of the hardest working, humanitarian, compassionate people I have ever known. She has devoted her life improve living conditions for the poorest people with the least power.

Her local paper, the Darlington and Stockton Times, has done a wonderful profile of her as part of their series of features inspired by Middlesborugh Soroptimists’ list of outstanding local women.

Suzanne talked of her own experience of poor housing when she was small:

“We lived in an awful place, near the slag heaps,” says Suzanne. “It was difficult and dangerous as there was so much pollution in the air. Coal gas came up through the cellar, our plants died, as did my pet mouse, and the curtains rotted. My mother and father were both hardworking and did their best to keep everything clean, but when we complained the authorities didn’t listen. They considered our living conditions to be fine. “The noise and swearing from the police cells at night kept us awake. My mother would prepare meals for the prisoners. They were sometimes sent back uneaten, but she was determined they would be treated with dignity.”

Three years ago, Suzanne made the national press when she campaigned against a horrendous policy which ensured that the doors of asylum seekers’ houses were painted red – which brought with it the sadly expected racism, threats and attacks:

The contract for housing asylum seekers in Stockton used to be directly with the council but when the government took out a private contract, the company involved decided to paint the doors where asylum seekers lived red. Consequently, these homes became targets of terrible abuse from, what Suzanne calls, racist yobs, causing real distress to the occupants. Suzanne began writing and sending evidence to those she thought could help, but it was not until the press picked up on an article which had been written for the Times, that a media storm began on Tuesday, January 19, 2016. After very late phone calls that night, from the BBC, the next day at 6.30am she was in a taxi on her way to a television studio. The points she made in her non-stop interviews were not only about the red doors of the asylum seekers, but on their housing conditions in general, and the contribution they make, and want to make, to their communities.

She also talked about her time as Mayor when she did all she could to make the council and the town more open, inclusive and accessible:

In 2006, she became mayor of Stockton, and one of her aims was to bring together people of different faiths and backgrounds. She did away with the traditional slow hand-clap at the inaugural meal and had a group of African drummers, who were asylum seekers and refugees, playing instead. Suzanne was determined to make changes. “As mayor, I was interested in my community,” she says. “I got to know these wonderful people and understood the problems of asylum seekers and refugees. I used my office to raise the profile of two local charities, Butterwick Outreach and The Mary Thompson Fund. I was the first mayor to have a blog, and it became popular.”

It’s her passion for justice and fairness that inspires her to campaign against things like the creation of a detention centre for women asylum seekers in her area:

“People should be treated with dignity, and be able to live in a community of love and respect for each other and for our environment,” she says. “It’s about justice and fairness, which has driven me on.”

I think everyone who knows Suzanne will appreciate this article and will be glad to see her getting the recognition she deserves.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings