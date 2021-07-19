Welcome to my day – 19 July: Freedom (to ignore the consequences) Day?

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the new “new normal”, when we’re all encouraged to throw off the shackles of Covid restrictions and return to our old lives. That is, unless you’re immuno-compromised, or minded to take into consideration that those around you might be cautious, or unvaccinated, or… well, you know the rest…

So, what have we got today?

Katie Hopkins (you remember her, yes?) is awaiting her deportation flight from Australia, having been flown in by a local television station to take part in their version of Celebrity Big Brother (and yes, the definition of “celebrity” is clearly being stretched gossamer thin here). Floating Australia’s incredibly tight quarantine rules was one thing – telling the world via Instagram that you were doing it and deliberately so quite another. What is it about faux-libertarians and consequences?

De Pffefel and Rishi are self-isolating today, as my colleague, Andy Boddington, noted yesterday. One interesting question – was the controversy designed as a means to allow the Prime Minister to transfer quickly to the rather more pleasant surroundings of a country house with its parkland rather than being trapped in an (admittedly lavishly furnished) flat in Central London where there’s no opportunity to go for a walk? At least it offered Robert Jenrick an opportunity to tour the Sunday morning politics shows defending the indefensible before being hung out to dry by another u-turn.

There’s been another “Alston Report” published today, this time on the impact of privatising bus services in England outside London. It would be fair to say that the promises of the 1984 Buses White Paper have not been met, with fares up by 403% since 1987 – almost as much as house prices! Some of the findings won’t come as much of a surprise to those of us in rural villages.

So, be careful – and considerate – out there today. The freedom that you hope to enjoy isn’t available to everyone else, and liberalism is about both individual freedom and communal responsibility…