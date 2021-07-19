Welcome to my day – 19 July: Freedom (to ignore the consequences) Day?

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the new “new normal”, when we’re all encouraged to throw off the shackles of Covid restrictions and return to our old lives. That is, unless you’re immuno-compromised, or minded to take into consideration that those around you might be cautious, or unvaccinated, or… well, you know the rest…
So, what have we got today?
Katie Hopkins (you remember her, yes?) is awaiting her deportation flight from Australia, having been flown in by a local television station to take part in their version of Celebrity Big Brother (and yes, the definition of “celebrity” is clearly being stretched gossamer thin here). Floating Australia’s incredibly tight quarantine rules was one thing – telling the world via Instagram that you were doing it and deliberately so quite another. What is it about faux-libertarians and consequences?
De Pffefel and Rishi are self-isolating today, as my colleague, Andy Boddington, noted yesterday. One interesting question – was the controversy designed as a means to allow the Prime Minister to transfer quickly to the rather more pleasant surroundings of a country house with its parkland rather than being trapped in an (admittedly lavishly furnished) flat in Central London where there’s no opportunity to go for a walk? At least it offered Robert Jenrick an opportunity to tour the Sunday morning politics shows defending the indefensible before being hung out to dry by another u-turn.
There’s been another “Alston Report” published today, this time on the impact of privatising bus services in England outside London. It would be fair to say that the promises of the 1984 Buses White Paper have not been met, with fares up by 403% since 1987 – almost as much as house prices! Some of the findings won’t come as much of a surprise to those of us in rural villages.
So, be careful – and considerate – out there today. The freedom that you hope to enjoy isn’t available to everyone else, and liberalism is about both individual freedom and communal responsibility…
“Freedom’s just another word for nothin’ left to lose” – ‘Me and Bobby McGee’
There’s really no such thing. To enjoy ‘freedom’ you need to have a clear sense of what responsible behaviour means. Sadly, that is clearly lacking amongst some of us, if Wembley and Silverstone as well as countless beer gardens etc. are anything to go by. Welcome to ‘Superspreading U.K.’!
Yes, it’s easy to score a few points off the chump in No. 10, and yes, minor change to the status quo is too small to be worth it, while major changes are obviously far too radical and it’s only responsible that they should be postponed for further consideration… Sounds familiar? It’s the story of every change ever proposed – which is why inertia and conservatism are such powerful forces.
How about “Freedom to infect everyone else day?”
The Lib Dems should be happy about the change. It does chime with a philosophy of faith in the natural responsibility of the individual. Consequently, they consider the Labour Party to be too authoritarian.
These pictures showed what happened at a minute past midnight today.
I don’t know about anyone else, but I would be inclined to be slightly less reliant on the natural inclination of many to do the right thing.
https://metro.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/SEC_88256716.jpg?quality=90&strip=all&zoom=1&resize=964%2C506
“As Liberal Democrats we are true believers in devolution.” (John Armah | Thu 15th July 2021 – 6:45 pm)
Err…
I think your final sentence is well put though. I will quote it now so attention can return to it:
“So, be careful – and considerate – out there today. The freedom that you hope to enjoy isn’t available to everyone else, and liberalism is about both individual freedom and communal responsibility…”
Looking at the Guardian photos of the clubbers at the Piano Works nightclub in London I can imagine them chanting Mel Gibson’s infamous nonsense “They may take away our lives, but they’ll never take our freedom!”