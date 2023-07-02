Doreen Huddart

ALDE Party Congress 2023 – the local government cut

By | Sun 2nd July 2023 - 2:02 pm

In addition to all the MEPs, Prime Ministers and Grandees there were also quite a few local Councillors like me in attendance.

The Committee of Regions continued to focus on Local Government issues by mounting a couple of specific interest Fringe sessions.

One regular event is entitled the Liberal Mayors Summit, and despite the poor attendance of Mayors and Group Leaders from the UK ,even when we were in the EU, I’ve fortunately managed to sneak in on a couple of occasions. There were about 20 attending this year, from metropolitan areas across the EU, with representation from well-known cities like Warsaw, Stockholm, St Omer, Bucharest, Split, Budapest, Vienna and smaller less well-known ones from across the EU states. It was good to realise that the Liberal influence is present in so many local authority areas.

The main guest was the very popular Margrethe Vestager, Executive Vice President of the European Commission who had delivered a speech about plans to regulate IA.

The agenda included issues about SMEs, and combatting gender-based violence but the item which generated most contributions and took up the majority of time was about The European Year of Skills. Every attendee around the table had prepared a contribution on this subject and I found there was such resonance with issues our own towns and cities are experiencing, I thought it would be of interest to our colleagues here in the UK.

As the discussion went round the table, we heard from every representative about problems that their authority faced in planning for the future. These were an ageing population, a lack of well qualified staff and skilled personnel to fill vacancies, while experiencing an incoming surfeit of unskilled migrants. An interesting example was given of an authority above the Arctic Circle in the North of Finland, which had recognised that it needed to bring in new people if its business and activities were to thrive.

The subsequent discussion centred around the need for upskilling and training opportunities to address the skill gaps, with requests to the EU for specific further investment funds.

The second Councillors session was led by D66 member Michiel Rijsberman, from the Provincial Executive of the Flevoland District to the East & North of Amsterdam in the Netherlands.

This province has been formed and developed in stages since the late 1930s by extensive land reclamation and enclosure of parts of the Zuiderzee. Formed from marshy terrain, a programme spanning eighty years has seen the development of towns, transport, agricultural land, cultural features, recreational land, businesses and the merger of former municipal activities. Michiel spoke about the ups and downs of work they had undertaken to build up this new and smallest province of the Netherlands, and of the assistance EU funds made. It now has a population of some 400,000 and is divided into 6 smaller municipal areas.

The audience were clearly interested in the story of the creation of a new municipality as several commented about their own experiences of being merged and reshaped. I was interested to ask questions about EU structural funds and matched contributions from local concerns and business.

* Doreen Huddart is a Liberal Democrat councillor in Newcastle upon Tyne, and a member of the Party's Federal International Relations Committee.

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in Europe / International, Local government and News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • John Waller
    @ Mark - In 1966 I wrote, my Greek mentor George said: ‘To understand Greek history you must remember that only 17 years ago the country was torn apart in a b...
  • Martin Gray
    @Paul R.....I'm stating that without a unified front as regards the EU from the two parties that hold over 500 parliamentary seats - I'm struggling to see how w...
  • Mel Borthwaite
    @Chris Moore The issue in Hungary is nothing to do with the voting system and everything to do with the fact that the governing party won an absolute majority ...
  • Jason Connor
    I agree with Gordon and Simon. It can only be a matter of time until Kemi is compelled to bring Thames Water back into public ownership, good result, what with ...
  • Jason Connor
    I never quite understand why supporters, who are not the same as members, don't have much of a say in decision making as far as the party concerned. The Elon Mu...