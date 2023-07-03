Reflections of a Hong Konger

Anyone who knows me knows that I am one of those who loves reading and analysing everything to death after. This makes me a somewhat useful yet, sometimes, annoying tutor. This skill suited me well when I was in the market intelligence and industry analysis world, but, that is another story I will tell another day.

Recently, I tutored a Hong Kong student who migrated with his family to the UK in 2021. He was undergoing his GCSEs and I was helping him with English Literature. One book that stood out to me, which I explored with him was “An Inspector Calls” by JB Priestly.

In my analysis with my student, we discussed how this Yorkshire playwright and writer subtly and yet openly criticised the class segregation and discrimination in society, the double standards and the hypocrisy behind women’s charities which are said to help the destitute women in society. Sounds familiar? In today’s society, with the advent of social media, which I see as both a blessing and a curse, non-profit organisations are under more scrutiny than ever before.

Since the launch of the British National Overseas visa scheme for Hong Kongers to settle in the UK, support groups, organisations, charities and CiCs have been set up claiming to lend a helping hand to the new migrants. In one of the conferences I attended recently, a very good question was asked: “Why isn’t there a common platform to bring these organisations together to put out their offerings to those who are moving or have moved to the UK?” Of course this has to be done with the consent and willingness to collaborate from the organisations.

As Kevin Lam, Chair of Hong Kong Subgroup in Chinese Liberal Democrats once shared: Hong Kongers have the mentality of not wanting to be a burden or kick up a fuss. They just want to make the best use of their skills and contribute to the economy. While many are prepared to face challenges and adapt, there are still hurdles to jump over and unexpected issues to face being in a different culture and environment. The recent suicide of a 27 year old BNO visa migrant has brought about shock waves in the community. It also brought the community in UK together, reaching out to each other.

Given we all have our individual struggles, having a good infrastructure of support groups and/or organisations giving them anonymity and privacy will indeed be a useful tool. There is a Chinese saying: 在家靠父母，出外靠朋友 (when at home, one depends on the support from parents/families, when outside, one then depends on friends). We are all here to help and support each other and not make too quick a judgement.

In “To Kill a Mockingbird” by American writer, Harper Lee, the lawyer, Atticus Finch said to his daughter, Scout, “You never really understand a person until you consider things from his point of view . . . until you climb into his skin and walk around in it.”*

*In today’s context, we will replace “his” with one’s.

* Cllr Ying Perrett is a member of Chinese LibDems and of the HK sub-group. She was elected to Surrey Heath Borough Council on 4 May 2023 in Bisley and West End ward as a LibDem Councillor.