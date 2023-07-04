Achieving electoral reform – the common good comes before personal ambition

Anyone who has stood as a paper candidate knows that this is a selfless task that normally has nothing to do with personal ambition. This is the basis on which I stood in three General Elections. I was regarded as a good candidate for hopeless northern seats – and endorsed as such by Richard Wainwright MP! In October 1974, when the Liberals stood in every seat for the first time, the Region told me that there was nobody else for Rother Valley. As the first candidate since 1918, I saved my deposit after we managed to address folded leaflets (by hand) to the 93,000 electors. I suppose that was the fulfilment of a very modest ambition.

I do see myself as achieving a few things in my time but that is different from fulfilling personal ambition. I still hold the percentage vote share record for Barnsley Central, where I stood in 1983, but, as Yorkshire and the Humber Region know full well, that’s nowt to boast about. My final outing in Eccles in 1992 was utterly unmemorable!

I became Lord Mayor of Bradford in 2016 but that was not something I had dreamed of becoming, as it was for for some other councillors. My group reckoned I had more time and flexibility than anyone else, so they all took one step backwards and left me to be nominated.

Now there is nothing wrong with personal ambition (although shared ambition is better). I welcome people who put their all into becoming the MP for this or that constituency rather than simply wanting to be an MP. We need people who want to be in government as a contribution towards changing the country for the better – all hail Lynne Featherstone!

However there is always a balance to be struck between personal ambitions and a commitment to the common good – which brings me to the curious case of Keir Starmer and Neal Lawson. At the weekend, Lawson, the head of Compass and a long-time supporter of PR, claimed that, having been an active member of the Labour Party for 44 years, he was facing disciplinary proceedings and possibly expulsion, because in 2021 he tweeted support for a Green candidate in a local election.

Now Neal Lawson may be a bit too centrist for some of us, but he deserves huge respect for his commitment over the years to a more pluralist, open and generous politics. The challenge from the Labour leadership has caused outrage across the Labour Party. For me it raises questions about what the current Labour leadership is aiming for.

Apparently behind this episode is the belief that any hint of tolerating coalition or commitment to reforming the voting system would be a gift to the Tories and help Labour lose the next election. It leads me to think that Starmer and his colleagues are so determined to win one election that they cannot see beyond it. For under the present corrupt electoral system, giving the Tories time to recover makes a second victory unlikely, unless you play a neo-Blairite game to win again under the present system – difficult to see that producing the long-term radical reconstruction the country needs.

So what’s the motivation? Labour have always seen the system as providing “their turn” even if the Conservatives remain the default winners more years than not. Labour would get to occupy Downing Street, shadow ministers would get their hands on the levers of power and seats in ministerial limos. However, in the end, the common good is more important than satisfying personal or collective ambitions, and certainly more important than individual status, as Attlee demonstrated.

There are Labour people who console themselves by thinking that Keir will go for changing the voting system once in power. Well, we’ve all been there before.

Ideally electoral reform should be the result of a constitutional convention, like that which established the Scottish Parliament. But time is not on our side and the Conservative party will never give up its trump card. The next government must go for it, openly and honestly. That doesn’t mean a Coalition. If Labour become the largest party without an overall majority it doesn’t take long to work out what the crucial elements of an “agreement” might be. And if it has an overall majority, the long-term future of the country cannot be a matter of crossing fingers for a second term. They will have to reform the voting system then anyway.

* Geoff Reid is a retired Methodist minister and represented Eccleshill on Bradford City Council for twelve years