Nick Da Costa

Amendments for Conference and Ukraine

By | Thu 10th March 2022 - 9:16 am

The Federal Conference Committee met on Saturday, 5 March to review amendments, emergency motions, and questions to reports submitted for next week’s Spring Conference.

Spring Conference 2022 will again be held online via the Hopin platform, and we would like to thank the Conference Team and the wider team at HQ for making it happen.

As mentioned via email and in an earlier post on Lib Dem Voice and the Federal Conference Facebook Page the FCC has agreed to allow a later deadline on emergency motions on the topic of Ukraine, following the Russian invasion and the evolving situation. You can still submit an emergency motion on Ukraine here.

We are also delighted to announce that there will be a fringe session held on Sunday, 13 March from 17:40 to 18:45 with Kira Rudyk, Leader of the Holos Party in Ukraine (a sister party of the Lib Dems), who will be joined by Layla Moran MP, answering questions from members on her experience and the current situation in Ukraine. I do encourage you to attend this exciting fringe event.

The FCC reviewed the emergency motions submitted by 28 February and as these were either out of order or have been accommodated as emergency amendments to motions already on the agenda, the Committee therefore decided that it would select one of the Ukraine motions which have a later deadline of Thursday 10 March at 14:00. This means that we will have a 70-minute Ukraine motion; this motion will be unamendable. The Committee will publish the selected Ukraine motion on Friday around midday.

In addition, the submitters of motion F16 Selection of Speakers (Standing Orders Amendment) have informed the Federal Conference Committee that they wish to withdraw their motion from consideration at Conference. Once a motion (or amendment) has been included in the agenda it can only be withdrawn by leave of Conference. Therefore, during the Federal Conference Committee Report to Conference (F2) there will be a vote held if Conference agrees that the motion is withdrawn.

I have included below the list of amendments selected, I have provided a summary of the nature of the amendments. These titles are based on my summarisation of the amendments and I apologise in advance if any of these have not been summarised correctly. Amendments.

Conference starts on Friday, and if you haven’t yet registered you can do so here.

* Nick Da Costa is Chair of the Federal Conference Committee

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Richard Cole
    Simon, you are correct. The FCEC was actually cut out of decision making in the last GE. I, also, have no problem with a smaller board but it must maintain ...
  • Callum Robertson
    Simon and I have worked together a lot and he knows I greatly respect his opinion on many matters. However, in this particular area I come to a completely di...
  • Jason Connor
    I tend to agree with the author of this article but do not know much about the Federal Board. However my main concern is that there is a body of Social Liberals...
  • Candy Piercy
    Like many people I want to streamline the way the Federal Board works. But this is not the way to do it. I think this reduces the democratic quality of the Boar...
  • Nonconformistradical
    @Lynne Featherstone "If you don’t change anything – nothing changes." We need to make the right reform! Not any old reform because it happens to be supppo...