Why Conference should vote against the Board Reform proposals

Over the last few weeks virtually everyone who might be expected to carry weight with Conference delegates has been getting calls from the Party President asking them to come out in favour of the reforms to structure of the Federal Board. There has been a string of LDV and social media articles explaining why we need a smaller board. I imagine on Friday evening we will see a string of Party dignitaries speaking in favour of the reform proposals.
There has been a fair amount of circularity in the argument put forward to support this. Mark Pack having convinced the Thornhill review team that the size of the Board was the major contributor to the General Election debacle, now quotes the same report as evidence. But re-reading the report its clear that the disaster had little to do with the Board and much more to do with an over centralised campaign based around the Leader and a small team of advisers combined with an unwillingness to listen or challenge.
People may be surprised to know that the Board didn’t (and shouldn’t) get involved with the detail of our GE campaigns. That is constitutionally the role of the Federal Campaigns and Elections committee – though it’s not clear whether they were allowed to exercise that role in 2019.
There is a case for a smaller Board – but the proposed ‘reforms’ go about it in the least helpful way for a Party with our traditions. Having only 3 directly elected members seems extraordinary in for a Party which prides itself on its democracy. A Board made up of people elected to other roles – Chairs of various party committees and the like is likely to have a remarkable homogeneity of thought. To make it worse three of the proposed members – the Chairs of the Finance Committee, People Development Committee and Campaigns and Elections Committee are themselves elected by the Federal Board: it all encourages a uniformity of thinking which will lead to poor decision making.
As well as a lack of diversity in thinking there will be an absence of ethnic minority representation. If the top three candidates in the last Board election were to be on this board together with the current holders of other positions there would be only one ethnic minority member – the VP elected to work with ethnic minority communities.
One thing that has been very little discussed is that we actually have tried the new model Board: for a year there was a Board ‘Steering Committee’ with virtually the same composition as is proposed for the new Board: it made no discernible difference to the quality of decisions being made.
There is an alternative to this approach – one with a smaller board but with most of them directly elected by members. That does not mean that for example the Chairs of Federal Committees should not be invited to Board meetings when appropriate – just that they would be there to advise. It’s a pity the FCC did not give conference the opportunity to debate amendments which called for more directly elected members but they did not choose any for debate.
I will be voting to reject or refer back these proposals. Let’s have recommendation for change which align with our party’s values – not ones which go against the grain, have already been tried without making any difference and will end up having to be changed in short order.
* Simon McGrath is a Councillor in Wimbledon and a directly elected member of the Federal Board.
It is not often that I find myself agreeing with Simon, but I do on this. He is entirely right that the best way to shrink the board is to keep the directly elected list members and remove the voting rights of all who sit on it by virtue of being in charge somewhere else.
I’ll also be voting for a reference back and against the motion if necessary, I hope others will too.
I very rarely find myself in agreement with Mr. McGrath on anything at all, but in this instance I definitely do. In a party that purports to be democratic, the decisions should be made by elected bodies, not by appointees.
Just as Olly said, it’s not very often that I find myself agreeing with Simon – which suggests that when we do find ourselves in agreement, it must be in response to a significant problem! This is an excellent article that cuts to the heart of the flaws of the proposed Board reforms – whatever the merits or otherwise of a smaller Board (and I’m not all that convinced of those merits when, as Simon notes, so many of the errors blamed on the structure of the current Board have little to do with it), these proposals are entirely the wrong way to go about reducing the Board’s size, undermine the party’s tradition of internal democracy, and harm the party’s efforts to improve diversity in committees. I’ll be voting against the changes, and I hope others will join me.
Thanks Simon. I support this.
While Simon and I rarely agree on policy priorities, I find he is often completely right on admin and governance. And he has a LOT of experience of working on and with federal committees, including Board which has been his home for some time. He deserves to be taken very seriously on this.
I also agree with Simon for reasons I have explained before.
The basic problem has little to do with structure and the size of the Board. Like Simon, I have supported a “Steering Committee” or similar which involves a leadership team, guiding and making joined-up recommendations to the bodies which make decisions. I served (as ALDC Chair) on the group which Paddy used for that purpose in his early years as Leader and saw both David Steel and Charles Kennedy use such groups to enable coherence of decision-making in the service of a clear political strategy.
My greatest objection to the current proposals that they distract attention from much bigger weaknesses in governance – most of which have little to do with formal organisational structures.
In response to Olly, I also disagree with Simon on some important matters, notably economic policy. On the other hand, he and I have often been in agreement (sometimes lonely) on matters of governance and party democracy where Simon’s core, instinctive liberalism shines through. I also welcome his Socratic tendency to challenge easy assumptions and conventional wisdom.
Interesting contribution Simon, and a very strong and persuasive argument. Having not taken much notice of this until now, I find myself agreeing that the proposals are likely to have unintended but significant ramifications. They also appear to lose sight of what the real problems are, which is of particular concern.
I hope conference rejects this motion.
I disagree completely. We have a number of issues as a party – one of which is coming to Conference. I very much want change for the better in our party – but it is always the same – and in my view stops us evolving and moving forward. If we were doing brilliantly with things as they are – then you might have a point. We are not!
I hope Conference votes overwhelmingly for it!! If you don’t change anything – nothing changes.
Simon, you are right about what went wrong in 2019.
Reforming the board structure will in no way reduce the risk of the leader and close supporters adopting a self-defeating and inept electoral strategy.
It will also not prevent internal critics from being silenced and not listened to again.
Sadly, such behaviour can arise in any organisation and is really down to the individuals concerned. There is no structural solution.
Current electoral strategy is on the right track.
Secondly, the board should be much smaller, but the reforms as they stand are very poor from the point of view of internal democracy.
I think we can probably all agree that the problem with FB is that it doesn’t have more people who think like we do. And we would all be wrong.
Lets be clear about this – “directly Elected by members” actually means ” elected by a small minority of Members” in most cases.
This article seems like an excuse to do nothing & stick with the comfortable status quo.
I love you Lynne, but “something must be done, this is something, let’s do this” is not an argument that’s ever going to persuade me.
@Lynne Featherstone
“If you don’t change anything – nothing changes.”
We need to make the right reform! Not any old reform because it happens to be suppported by the powers that be who appear have been lettting us down.
Change for change’s sake changes nothing fundamental in the end.
It’s clear from the comments in various LDV threads that there is significant concern about these proposals.
Quoting from the OP
“It’s a pity the FCC did not give conference the opportunity to debate amendments which called for more directly elected members but they did not choose any for debate.”
Couldn’t agree more! The hybrid board proposals on offer just give a choice between those proposals and leaving things as they are! Not good enough!
Like many people I want to streamline the way the Federal Board works. But this is not the way to do it. I think this reduces the democratic quality of the Board with less representation of the views of ordinary members.
As a member of the current FB I supported the setting up of the Steering Group pilot project. I was surprised adn disappointed that it did not work well. For one very good reason – Chairs of big Party Committees are too busy already, running their own committees.
Anyone who knows one of the Federal Committee chairs knows just how hard they work and how time consuming those roles are. So it is the directly elected members of the FB who pick up the slack. They are the people who run the host of other projects that the Board is responsible for.
I am very uneasy about the impact of getting rid of most of the directly elected members of the Federal Board. If we do this it will reduce democratic oversight of the Party leadership and of HQ.
My other big objection to these proposals is that it reduces diversity and reduces the opportunity for new and exciting voices to get onto the Board.
I fear that these proposals will lead to a very few individuals having a greater say and control of the way the Party is run. To me that is neither liberal nor democratic.
I tend to agree with the author of this article but do not know much about the Federal Board. However my main concern is that there is a body of Social Liberals on said board and not just the other type.
Simon and I have worked together a lot and he knows I greatly respect his opinion on many matters.
However, in this particular area I come to a completely different conclusion.
The changes which Simon is worried will shut out the membership, are *actually* supported by the membership!
https://www.libdems.org.uk/future-of-the-federal-board-what-members-say-they-want
Simon, you are correct. The FCEC was actually cut out of decision making in the last GE.
I, also, have no problem with a smaller board but it must maintain a fifty percent elected element. There were two amendments proposed to do just that but our Party President lobbied FCC members to make sure neither was taken.