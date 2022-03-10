Reforming the UK’s electoral system: The view from Labour

At the time of writing, Ukraine dominates the news, a shocking reminder of how precious and precarious democracy is. As Tom Brake of Unlock Democracy has written, “Whilst we feel enormous sadness at a moment like this, it also reminds us why the work we do matters.”

The political battle to reform the UK’s electoral system is of course incomparable to the very real battle faced by the people in Ukraine. But the terrible events of recent days should motivate us all to defend and fight to extend with renewed vigour democracy in the UK. That aim is the essence of the Labour for a New Democracy (L4ND) campaign.

There are many well-evidenced reasons why, for Labour supporters, it makes sense to do away with First Past The Post (FPTP). In 19 of the last 20 elections the majority of the popular vote has been for parties to the left of the Conservatives yet we have had Conservative governments for two thirds of that time. The relative inefficiency of Labour’s vote means it repeatedly fails to do quite well enough to get over the line in many seats whilst in others its votes pile up to no effect. 34 of the 35 ‘safest’ seats in the UK are held by Labour.

This right-wing bias in majoritarian electoral systems has been written about by respected academics, including Jonathan Rodden who last year joined a L4ND roadshow event to talk about this phenomena. Simple self-interest should convince Labour that levelling the electoral playing field through introducing proportional representation (PR) is a good idea.

But it is in fact the straightforward, principled democratic case for electoral reform which most motivates the Labour membership. Forced to trek across the country come election time to door knock in seats ‘where it’s worth it’, the overwhelming majority of Labour Party members have concluded it is simply wrong that so many millions of voters don’t count. For a party whose core values include equality, this most fundamental of inequalities can no longer be ignored.

Over half of all Constituency Labour Parties (CLPs) now have pro PR policy – from St Ives to Caithness, Sunderland and Easter Ross – with long-held by Labour and never-held by Labour seats alike as well as support from all political wings of the party. At Labour’s 2021 Annual Conference the membership made it clear that electoral reform should be a priority. More pro PR motions were submitted for debate than on any other issue on record; an unprecedented 80% of CLP delegates then voted for Labour to back PR in its next General Election manifesto.

So, if the membership voted this overwhelmingly for PR, why was the policy not adopted? The short answer is that for any Conference motion to pass it requires majority support from across the voting college, made up of CLP delegates and affiliated trade unions. The union vote, weighted to reflect the size of different unions’ membership, was 95% against adopting PR (excluding abstentions).

At first sight this appears to be an insurmountable level of opposition. But the longer, and more hopeful answer to why PR has not yet won a Conference vote is that the reality is more nuanced – and our chances still very good.

For a start, five smaller unions did vote in favour of PR. Furthermore, most unions do not take positions at Labour’s Conference if they have not first defined policy through their own internal democratic processes. At the time of Labour’s 2021 Conference, two of the largest unions whose vote makes up a significant proportion of the overall 50% the unions hold, had not debated PR. In the event, Unison abstained when it might have been expected to vote for the status quo in the absence of any policy. And only weeks after Labour’s conference, Unite held its Policy Conference and passed a motion clearly opposing FPTP and committing to a process of political education on electoral reform.

Alongside trade union campaigners from Politics For The Many we continue building trade union support for PR which will be discussed at both Unison and CWU Conferences this spring/summer. We remain optimistic that whenever PR is next debated at Labour Party Conference, it will win out.

Those familiar with the Labour Party will know there are multiple sites of power and decision-making within it and winning backing for a policy at Conference does not alone guarantee its inclusion in a manifesto. But there is every indication that the Parliamentary Labour Party, including increasing numbers within the Shadow Cabinet, is shifting. Few Labour MPs publicly defend FPTP and many recognise that the wider democratic reforms they want – such as to the House of Lords and furthering devolution – will not bring as meaningful change if the rotten system propping up the House of Commons is not also fixed.

Our coalition – which brings together Labour-facing groups such as the Labour Campaign for Electoral Reform and cross-party campaigns like Make Votes Matter – will continue to promote the case for PR for the House of Commons within Labour and encourage party stakeholders to think strategically about how to secure it. We appreciate the ongoing forbearance of fellow electoral reform campaigners outside Labour – including the Liberal Democrats and of course LDER – as we work towards Labour drawing a conclusion they long ago reached! Over coming months dialogue with the wider democracy movement must continue so we are able to bring pressure to bear in the right way, at the right time, from all of these directions.

If we do that, we can seize this opportunity. With this atrocious government sagging in the polls, it is possible they can be deprived of their majority at the next general election. If that happens, we could have the best chance in decades to finally secure meaningful electoral reform.

Laura Parker will be speaking at the Conference Fringe on Sunday at 1pm.

* Laura Parker is from Labour for a New Democracy