An academic Brexodus is upon us

Lib Dem activist Dr Ruvi Zieglar has written for the Cherwell, Oxford University’s newspaper, on the effect of Brexit being felt by universities. Many European staff are leaving because of the uncertainties surrounding jobs, research funding and future prospects.
Ruvi says,
‘Brexodus’ is picking up speed: according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), 130,000 EU27 citizens emigrated between September 2016-17, the highest number since the 2008 financial crisis.
Ruvi goes on to explain,
Nearly two years after the referendum, EU27 [citizens] are still waiting for their post-Brexit rights to be secured….The draft Withdrawal Agreement hardly puts EU27 citizens’ anxieties to rest: it requires over 3 million EU27 citizens to apply for settled status, and important rights may be lost.
And it is not just staff that are being lost, Brexit is affecting research funding as well.
The uncertainty about the UK’s position post-Brexit is seriously harming career prospects of staff involved in EU-funded projects and is therefore potentially making UK academia less attractive than its competitors. This is not just a question of eligibility for participation in, for example, Erasmus student and staff exchange, which the government’s brinkmanship is putting in doubt. Academics in EU27 countries may become increasingly wary of bidding jointly with academics in UK-based institutions. There is already a reported sharp drop in successful bids by UK-based academics, with reports suggesting that “millions of pounds [have been] lost as a result of a fall overall in Britain’s share of the flagship Horizon 2020 project”.
Ruvi has passionately campaigned over the past two years for the rights of EU27 citizens who live, work and raise their families here to be maintained post-Brexit. Do read his full article is here.
But over that same period 220,000 arrived.
It’s a funny kind of ‘exodus’ that ends up with nearly 100,000 extra people!
Thanks for your comment Dav. The figures you cite concern overall net migration (both EU27 and Rest of the World) to the UK, which as we know is skewed e.g. by student numbers. You will find that there has been a significant drop in new arrivals from the EU27 since the referendum.
Moreover, I think one ought to be worried that EU27 citizens who has been based in the UK, sometimes for many years, including many in the professional sectors, have decided to leave, already creating shortages in e.g. nursing. We of course have not left yet, and notwithstanding the uncertainty re future status EU27 in the UK are still exercising treaty rights – and should an agreement be concluded the same will apply to those arriving until the end of the transition period.
The article takes the long view, and on those metrics – for the reasons outlined – the UK stands to lose out, much to my regret as a UK based academic.
The figures you cite concern overall net migration (both EU27 and Rest of the World) to the UK
No, they don’t. From https://www.ons.gov.uk/peoplepopulationandcommunity/populationandmigration/internationalmigration/bulletins/migrationstatisticsquarterlyreport/february2018#fewer-eu-migrants-coming-to-the-uk-for-work
:
‘The number of EU citizens coming to the UK (220,000) decreased by 47,000 over the last year and is now at a level comparable with 2014 (Figure 3 and Table 3). The number leaving the UK (130,000) is the highest recorded level since 2008. As a result, EU net migration has now returned to the level last seen in 2012.’
So they are like-for-like, and don’t combine EU and rest-of-the-world figures.
Moreover, I think one ought to be worried that EU27 citizens who has been based in the UK, sometimes for many years, including many in the professional sectors, have decided to leave
But as long as more are arriving to take their place, isn’t that just part of the normal ebb and flow of life? Some people more away from a city, or country, some people move in; the only way to stop that is to build a wall, as the East Germans discovered.
The figures clearly show a fall in arrivals and an increase in departures. But the crux of the article is the effect on academia: the broader immigration point was just a primer.
The figures clearly show a fall in arrivals and an increase in departures
Yep. But that just mean that the rate of people arriving has slowed, which is a very different thing from people leaving, which is what the word ‘exodus’ means.
Surely someone who is in academia would understand second derivatives?
The article is pretty disappointing. It bills itself as being about an “academic Brexodus” but starts by highlighting a statistic about general EU migration (which as Dav points out is a bit misleading) and then just seems to rehash the same alarmist and anecdotal stuff that has failed to persuade people for more than two years now.
A recent article here by Tahir Maher (https://www.libdemvoice.org/brexit-causes-uk-to-lose-35bn-in-science-and-research-57693.html) made a better case about the particular risks faced by academia.
I can’t help but feel that a better approach would be to emphasise the measures that need to be put in place in order to mitigate the negative consequences of Brexit. As well as contributing more positively to a potential post-Brexit strategy for the party and the country, if the measures look sensible – but expensive and complicated – then they provide more measured evidence of the damage of Brexit than does a continuation of the failed scaremongering strategy.
Dav,
You mentioned ebb and flow well at the moment it looks like it is turning to ebb
Having seen a 12.5% shortfall in migrant workers in 2017, the National Farmers Union has warned the government that the recruitment of enough workers for the 2018 picking season is “mission critical” for UK fruit and veg farmers. The shortfall is not simply the result of concerns about Brexit, although that’s a factor; EU workers
now have a wider range of employment options and many have seen wages increase in their own country or can travel somewhere closer to home for seasonal work. There are also concerns that the number of returning workers, who bring skills
and experience, has fallen
https://www.lynxpurchasing.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/LP059-Market-Forecast-Summer-18-Web.pdf
UK said farewell to 4,000 nurses and midwives from European Economic Area in past year, with only 800 arriving
https://www.theguardian.com/society/2018/apr/25/brexit-blamed-record-number-eu-nurses-give-up-britain
From this simple analysis, we can begin to anticipate the impact of Brexit on academic staff in UK HEIs. We can trace a reduction in the increase of non-UK EU nationals in general, and an actual decrease in those aged 34 or less, albeit from a high level.
Brexit has still to happen. At present, nobody knows what specific arrangements will be in place from 2019. The terms of the agreement between the EU and the UK in EU research and student mobility schemes will dramatically affect the mid- and long-term capability of UK HE to attract and retain academics from the EU. The attractiveness of the system as a whole for students might also have an indirect impact on maintaining the number of non-UK EU nationals at UK universities. UK higher education is not benefitting from the uncertainty triggered by Brexit. A deal to enable academic staff mobility and to confirm the status of EU nationals who were residents at the date of the referendum is essential and urgent if the country’s HE sector is to continue to thrive.
http://www.researchcghe.org/publications/are-eu-university-academics-leaving-the-uk-because-of-brexit/
Immigration is like a super tanker, it takes time to turn round but all the signs are there that it is. As Brexit drags on and we still don’t reach a conclusion the pull of the UK will wane and immigration from the EU will fall, (who wants to move to a poor country, unless yours is even poorer) but perhaps raise from other countries.