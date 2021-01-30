An example from the EU on what to do when you screw up

Oh my, the EU screwed up badly yesterday. There is no doubt about that. Invoking Article 16 of the Northern Ireland protocol, however briefly, to prevent Covid vaccines getting into Northern Ireland via the Irish Border.

The Northern Irish and Irish Governments made clear their displeasure and, in very short order, the EU backtracked, as it should have done.

It was an example of the appropriate way to behave when you get it wrong. The EU is no more immune to screw-ups than the rest of us. In fact, it was really quite incredible that it got through the Brexit process by being pretty reasonable most of the time, in the face of extreme provocation from our ministers.

Last night, their leaders, when confronted with the consequences of their actions, didn’t hunker down and get all belligerent about getting Article 16 done, or anything. They stopped digging. Earlier this month, Boris Johnson was pretty gung-ho about the possibility of us invoking the same provision. I doubt that it would be resolved so unremarkably if he ever does.

Boris Johnson(13th January 2021) – "I can confirm that if there are problems that we believe are disproportionate, we will have no hesitation in invoking article 16." #PMQs pic.twitter.com/8U652xcNM9 — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) January 30, 2021

Our Layla Moran talked about the need for calm heads in a difficult situation:

“The effectiveness of the COVID vaccine depends on countries working together. “The use of Article 16 to restrict the supply of vaccines is both wrong and short-sighted. I urge all sides to work together to find a resolution as soon as possible. “Liberal Democrats believe that global problems can only be solved by countries working together. Calm heads must prevail now and right the way through to the end of this crisis both at home and abroad.”

Nobody is safe from this virus until we all are, which is why we need to play our part in making sure that everyone in the world gets it.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings