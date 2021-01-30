Caron Lindsay

Saturday fun: Jamie Stone, Hen Whisperer

By | Sat 30th January 2021 - 4:17 pm

Fresh from his triumph at last week’s Edinburgh South Burns Supper, where he wowed the audience with his Toast to the Lassies (none of which is publishable in public), Jamie Stone has released a hilarious video on Twitter.Enjoy!

I can’t wait for the sequel. The thing is I know his part of the world really well. I know the ASDA to which he refers so I have in my mind’s eye the exact scene he describes.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Barry Lofty
    How many British government ministers have have done less than a perfect job over the last year and are still in their jobs????...
  • John Marriott
    I really don’t know who annoy me more, Brexiters with their false illusions of entitlement or EU ideologues who think it’s the only show in town. Both posit...
  • Katharine Pindar
    At the local level, I agree with Marco's idea that there must be participation for citizens in the matters that affect them such as budget-setting, and I suppos...
  • Peter
    It sounds as if the EU is to be congratulated. Ursula deserves a medal. It was all the fault of Boris....
  • Little Jackie Paper
    It wasn't great. But the real significance is that this will probably be the moment that 'more Europe' stopped being the default answer. National self-suffic...