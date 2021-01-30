Saturday fun: Jamie Stone, Hen Whisperer

Fresh from his triumph at last week’s Edinburgh South Burns Supper, where he wowed the audience with his Toast to the Lassies (none of which is publishable in public), Jamie Stone has released a hilarious video on Twitter.Enjoy!

Episode 1: Hen whisperer pic.twitter.com/GQUfDJ3Iqr — Jamie Stone MP (@Jamie4North) January 30, 2021

I can’t wait for the sequel. The thing is I know his part of the world really well. I know the ASDA to which he refers so I have in my mind’s eye the exact scene he describes.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings