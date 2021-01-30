Steve Trevethan

Privatised Covid Food Aid and Other Examples of Politics in Theory and Practice?

For children in low income families, who normally receive means-tested free school meals, support is provided via cash payments, supermarket vouchers or food parcels, the last being the  preferred choice of the Department for Education.

H. M. G spends millions on food parcel contracts to private companies. Two such, worth £208 million, awarded without tendering, resulted in parcels which did not meet minimum nutritional standards and had a 69% mark up on what could have have been provided by supermarkets. Welsh Local Authority parcels have been excellent and have included recipes. English children have received paltry amounts of poor food, shabilly packaged, sometimes in bank coin bags. 

The Welsh Government is a Labour/Lib-Dem/Independent coalition. It might be labelled “Left-Centre”.

The over-priced, low quality food parcels provided by large companies, often without tender contracts, are preferred by the “English” Government. Such seems to be a pattern, as is indicated by without-tender Personal Protection Equipment contracts, some of which resulted in dangerous equipment. “Track and Trace” contracts were the same.

The U. K./”English” government is single party. It is well to the right of the political spectrum.

This government was elected with the support of many Labour voters who believed that they, and their children, would be better off with a party which offered them benefits, aka “levelling up” and freedom from foreign interference.The actual Brexit agreement, as so far revealed, indicates that you cannot live and function without contact and involvement with other individuals, groups and nations. It demonstrates that the promises of Brexit have not been kept.

Perhaps such dissonance between election promises and hints is not surprising. The more a party receives/relies upon donations from people with “big money” the less they are likely to use the powers and opportunities, gained through elected office, to harm or offend such people and their interests. However, unless a party appeals to a lot of people with modest to negative wealth, they are unlikely to be elected. Hence the apparent discrepancy between election “promises” and hints and government actions.

Might it be less a discrepancy and more a connection?

“Big money” interests are well served by allocating them government money which comes from the “small money” people via the tax systems. 

Perhaps the contrasts between the quality of English and Welsh food parcels (alphabetical order) might indicate that a Labour-Liberal  coalition for England/the U. K. (alphabetical order) might benefit the majority of its citizens, not least, the children?

Please consider signing the “Right to Food” petition cited in this article!

* Steve Trevathan is chairperson of Lyme Regis and Marshwood Vale Liberal Democrats.

