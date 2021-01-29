Observations of an expat: Covid battles and diplomacy

Embed from Getty Images

Squabbles, soft diplomacy, hard diplomacy, and even harder economics are all playing unseemly and seemly roles in the life-saving scramble for coronavirus vaccines.

The pandemic offered an opportunity for global cooperation to combat a global problem. It could have been a template for tackling other globalised problems such as post-pandemic economic recovery, climate change and future pandemics.

But vaccine nationalism has—in the words of World Health Organisation (WHO) Director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus – brought the world to the “brink of a moral failure.”

So far the developed world has done a reasonably good job of vaccinating its citizens. Excluding Palestinians, tiny Israel is streets ahead with about 31 percent of its population having received the first Pfizer BioNtech vaccine. The UK has delivered the first round of its immunisations to about 12 percent of its citizens. The US started slow but has picked up pace. About eight percent of Americans have received their first inoculation. EU countries lag behind at two percent.

The European Union’s relatively poor record is attributed to Brussels bureaucracy, political posturing among the 27 countries, poor contract negotiations by its lawyers and bottlenecks at the pharmaceutical companies’ production lines. National health ministers from the 27 countries have turned on Brussels who have responded with threats against the pharmaceutical companies Astra Zeneca and Pfizer BioNtech and warnings about restricting the export of EU-manufactured vaccines outside of the European Union.

The European Union has its problems, but they are nothing compared to those in the developing world. At the latest count 28 people in Sub-Saharan Africa have been vaccinated.

In April last year, the WHO came up with a plan to ensure the fair global distribution of vaccines in a manner which was beneficial to all. It was called COVAX. 156 members of the WHO signed up to it. The US dropped out of the scheme when Trump pulled America out of the WHO, but Biden has now re-joined both the WHO and COVAX.

The thinking behind COVAX is partly altruistic and partly recognition that the pandemic affects the entire world and will not be beaten – in economic and health terms – until the entire world has been vaccinated. It is a huge financial, humanitarian, political, economic and logistical task. The first problem is manufacturing enough doses of the vaccine which – at this stage – is likely to be mainly Astra Zeneca’s offering because it does not require expensive and difficult cold storage facilities.

So far it looks as if two billion doses of the vaccine will be available to developing countries by the end of this year. That is a year later than the developed world and only about a quarter of the world population.

To cover the shortfall China, Russia and India are seeking to expand their global influence by rushing in with vaccine diplomacy. India is well-placed to be a leader in this influence race. It is a pharmaceutical powerhouse. Much of the research is done in Europe and America, but India manufactures 60 percent of the world’s vaccines. One that it manufactures under license is Astra Zeneca.

The Delhi government has made it known that it will be distributing vaccines at little or no cost to a number of countries in South Asia, the Indian Ocean and Southeast Asia. The obvious exception is Pakistan. Indian diplomats have made it clear that the altruism is meant to counter growing Chinese influence in the region.

The Chinese are also flexing their muscles with vaccine diplomacy. Their Sinovac has been ordered by a number of developing countries and is currently being distributed in Brazil, Indonesia and Pakistan. But there are questions about its efficacy and even its safety. The vaccine was first tested in the United Arab Emirates but Sinovac has been less than transparent about the test results.

Even more worrying is Russia’s SputnikV vaccine. Moscow is also signing up developing countries in a hearts and minds campaign. But their vaccine was tested on only 76 people before being rushed into manufacture and distribution.

Europe, Britain and America have said that they will make available vaccines and cash to buy vaccines, but so far they have been long on promises and short on delivery or even specifics of future deliveries. This despite the fact that America has ordered twice as many doses as it requires; Britain three times its requirement and Canada five times more than it needs. Norway is the exception. It too has 300 percent more vaccines than it needs and has started sharing them with developing countries.

* American expat journalist Tom Arms is a regular contributor and author of the forthcoming book “America: Made in Britain.”