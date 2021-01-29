Lib Dems advertise for new Party Treasurer

Mike German is standing down as the Party Treasurer so HQ is advertising the post. It emphasises that the role is voluntary and that the holder is elected by the Federal Board.

There is a full job description here and the deadline for applications is 12th February.

Mike has been splendid in the job – amusing us all with his entertaining fund raising speeches at Conference as the buckets circulate before the Leader’s speech. He will be a tough act to follow, but given the breadth of experience and professional skill within the party there should be members who can measure up to and exceed the requirements.

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames where she is still very active with the local party.