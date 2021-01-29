United we stand. How Lib Dems can help keep us all united.

Embed from Getty Images

To claim that ‘we’ are united when a majority of Scots are now apparently favouring independence seems controversial. But 85% of the UK population is English, and even the minority populations do seem to share a certain unity.

Compare our national spirit with that of Americans today. The new US President has to restore unity in a country where 74 million people voted for his populist predecessor who was prepared to tear up democracy there. Also compare it with the bitter divisions we remember too well in our own country in 2019 – families and friends divided, parties split, Brexiteers forcing through the increasingly doubtful will of the people who wanted to leave, and Remainers failing to find a consensus to fight Brexit.

Instead, in the past eleven months we have been united, forced together by pretty universal anxiety. Everyone has had a single united first aim, to save our hospitals and defeat Covid 19. Political dissent has been minor, opposition parties only criticising the late and contradictory responses of the government, plus the failures of the test-and-trace rollout and the confused messaging over school-teaching and exams. There has certainly been some harsh criticism, and a demand for enquiry by our own Leader, but there is a joint will in the country to defeat this plague and resume as normal a life as possible as soon as we can.

What is this normal life we want? No strong movement has emerged to urge change from what we accept as normal life. Change has been gradual. Much on-line shopping and working from home are likely to continue, with consequent modifications to home and work communities. As a national community we have stayed together, most people keeping the rules as they keep changing, with only minor questioning of the restriction of civil liberties and how far Parliament is endorsing the rules, while government ministers claim always to follow the science and trot out the scientists to prove it. There seems to be a national consensus at least that the hospitals must be protected and that the schools must be open as much as possible.

The government has meantime acted like no previous Tory government, spending billions to prop up businesses and operate the furlough scheme, with little concern about the effect on GDP and the National Debt. There was some business rates relief, and grants were made as well as loans to businesses. Stamp duty was reduced, some of the self-employed were helped, and some funds were given to local authorities. This Tory government which believes in the value of work is now prepared to pay people to do nothing, just to stay at home and self-isolate if in contact with anyone testing positive. Who guessed they could act like Santa’s little helpers?

We have accepted the handouts and asked for more. We accept our shared anxieties, sympathise with the grief of divided families unable to meet each other and losing dearly loved ones, help where we can if able to, and, as our own Leader has said, realise what a generous and caring country we really are.

But can such unity continue? Unfortunately, probably not. The misery isn’t equally shared: there is more illness and more death in the poorest parts of the country, and inequality and poverty worsen, as the children in the poorest homes fall further behind in their schooling, and key workers go on earning too little to live on adequately even as they risk their lives.

There surely needs to be worked out now a National Renewal Plan. It can’t come from this government, because their basic aims are to protect the market system and their own wealth and privilege, not to look after people on poor wages or none. It can’t come from the conflicted Labour party, for all its good intentions. It could come from our party, embracing the idea that a new national Social Contract is needed, and working out a Beveridge-2 Plan to tackle all the current social ills in the same way that William Beveridge tackled the Great Evils he saw in 1942. Then our Leader’s wish to help build a fairer, more caring country can be fulfilled, and a more lasting unity just might become possible.

* Katharine Pindar is a long-standing member of the Lib Dems and an activist in the West Cumbrian constituency of Copeland and Workington.