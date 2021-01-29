What is the point of winning?

As the local elections come down the track, sooner or later, it is worth rehearsing the philosophy of why Liberal Democrats fight to win. In 1980 Bernard Greaves and Gordon Lishman were insisting in their “Theory and Practice of Community Politics” that the latter aimed “to secure for individuals within their communities greater control over their living environments and a deeper sense of involvement in decisions affecting their lives.” This was echoed twenty years later by Tony Greaves who spoke of a strategy concerned with asking “what can we actually do to change things in this patch on the ground?”

One of the reasons why, on our Council, Labour and Conservative councillors think we are not proper councillors is our refusal to regard attending meetings of Council and committees as the most important part of our political activity. We do our fair share on committees. We hold surgeries but they are not the pinnacle of engagement with constituents. We are probably more likely to pick up casework from a shout across the street than from people walking through a surgery door.

We do casework, as do other councillors, but I suspect our style can be rather different. Depending on our lifestyles, we can set our own standards for going the extra mile. For my part I tend to be free most of the time to respond to emails immediately, even if it’s just a holding acknowledgement. I am fortunate in representing a very compact ward and live one bus stop away from its boundary, so it is no great hardship to do a prompt site visit before reporting a problem. Checking out a complaint about a street light not working can be a chore at high summer but one of the benefits of winter is being able to inspect much earlier in the evening. Officers respond to reliability and accuracy. But there is much more to it than general competence. It is about pro-active campaigning which helps people to make their place better.

A few years ago one of our members died who rejoiced in the name of Joan Collins. She smoked like a chimney which may have shortened her life slightly, but I would never have challenged the consolation this brought her after she became largely confined to her bungalow. She had some rather more admirable liberal habits in her nonconformity and willingness to ask awkward questions. She had a proud history of offering her house as a committee room on polling days.

About a year before she died she told me, “I’m glad I live in this part of the city.” Having lived for fifteen years across town and then twenty months in temporary accommodation in another part before settling in north-east Bradford, I knew immediately what she was on about. It wasn’t just about the houses and shops and road patterns, which were not that different from their counterparts in other urban villages. It was much more about the feel of the place.

Joan’s ward, which I have represented since 2010, has had Lib Dem Councillors since 1999 and the two neighbouring wards for quite a bit longer. I wouldn’t want to make rash, partisan claims, but it is undeniable that Lib Dem councillors and campaigners have made a serious contribution to the feel of the place, in their efforts to strengthen local communities, in the priorities very publicly expressed, sometimes in the language they have used.

At our best we are agents of change, working to make our neighbourhoods more human and our residents feel happier. And also at our best we have little time for ego-trips. It gives me great pleasure to hear people spontaneously refer not simply to individual councillors but to the Lib Dem Team.

I am aware of great things being done by Lib Dem councils. However, as a third party councillor locally, I am happy to play a part in creating a more liberal north-east Bradford. Joan would never have expressed it in Lishman/Greaves terms but I suspect that in her guts she clearly felt that this was our shared aim.

* Geoff Reid is a Bradford City Councillor and a retired Methodist Minister.